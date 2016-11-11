A simple wooden home with a secret

Tokyo-based design professionals Atelier Glocal are going to show us today how a very simple and unassuming home can be one of the most stylish spots on the block.
Often when we think of stylish or modern homes, we think of very innovative and cutting-edge designs that are futuristic and real show stoppers. But a homely and functional home doesn't always have to turn heads. In fact, if you stay true to your personality as well as what you need from a home, you can end up with the most charming space.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see that it's all about finding a balance between comfort and style.
Let's take a look!
From the outside of the home, we can see that it is a split level house, designed with wooden cladding. Wood is always a simple and practical choice for an exterior home design, bringing a warm and appealing touch to it.
Wood is also economical and durable, lasting for many years in all weather conditions. As we can see in the image, wood is aesthetically appealing too!
The simple entrance is another advantage when it comes to this home, allowing guests and visitors easy access to the pathway that leads up to the front door.
When you walk through the front door, you are immediately struck by how warm and soothing the interior design is.
The designers have gone for a neutral colour palette, including dark tiled floors and light, wooden furniture. The yellow walls add a sunny charm to the space, while creating a very cosy interior design.
An entrance is incredibly important, setting the tone for what guests will expect from the rest of your interior design. Especially if you don't have that much space to work with, make sure that you don't litter this area with too many objects or furniture.
The designers have achieved the perfect balance here, adding a gorgeous vase of flowers to the entrance, which is subtle and yet brings in a natural form of decor that is simply stunning. This is a very classic design!
The living room is very appealing with its simple and lightweight furniture as well as the abundance of natural light that flows in through the large glass windows and doors.
We can also see how the designers have used the floor to distinguish between areas, opting for wooden floors throughout the living area and tiles for underneath the fireplace. This keeps areas separate without congesting them with walls or dividers.
The fireplace is the star of the show in this room, adding a beautiful sense of warmth and comfort to the room, serving as both a functional element and a design element.
The dining room and the kitchen exist in the same space, with more than enough room for the whole family! This connection between the two areas creates a social and engaging space that is ideal for a family home.
The dining room table is long and elegant, made from a very natural piece of wood. The wooden chairs enhance the slightly rustic and charming design here.
You'll notice that lights drop down from the ceiling, providing this room with ambiance and a wonderful soft glow. This is a must for any dining room! You don't want the family to feel like they are eating underneath a spotlight.
In this image, we can also see how the dining room flows into the living room thanks to the open plan design.
This open plan design ensures that the home looks expansive and spacious, which is further enhanced by the natural light that flows through the windows and doors.
The designers have also combined different textures and tones throughout this space, including a beautiful brick wall behind the fireplace, the smooth wooden finishes and the cheerful yellow walls. This is a simple but very effect design tool!
Because this home isn't overtly large, the designers have ensured that they utilise every square inch.
In this little corner behind the dining room, they've inserted a desk, shelves, a chair and cupboards, which creates an ideal spot for homework or working from home.
The shelves and cupboards also provide this area with plenty of storage space, keeping books, files, stationery and other items neatly stored away. A pot plant adds a bit of natural decor to the room!
If we head upstairs, we can see that the designers have kept the upstairs level open, allowing the natural light to flow through it. The last thing that you want is to head upstairs and have a dark and dingy corridor or hallway!
The wooden floors and yellow walls have been maintained, keeping a uniform design throughout the interiors that connects all of the spaces.
A ceiling fan keeps the home cool, especially in summer. For South African homes, this is a great tip!
Secret revealed: a patio!
If we head back outside the home, we can see how the designers have created a wonderful little outdoor spot.
The tiled terrace has been furnished with two little wooden chairs and an outdoor table. This is the ideal area for enjoying a cup of coffee as the sun rises or reading a book in the afternoon sunshine. This also shows us that you don't need too much money to create a beautiful little terrace space. A few simple pieces of furniture go a very long way!
