A simple wooden home with a secret

Tokyo-based design professionals Atelier Glocal are going to show us today how a very simple and unassuming home can be one of the most stylish spots on the block.

Often when we think of stylish or modern homes, we think of very innovative and cutting-edge designs that are futuristic and real show stoppers. But a homely and functional home doesn't always have to turn heads. In fact, if you stay true to your personality as well as what you need from a home, you can end up with the most charming space.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see that it's all about finding a balance between comfort and style.

Let's take a look!