Explore this little family home with us (you'll fall in love!)

Today, we are going to travel all the way to Poland and explore a gorgeous little yellow house, designed by architect professionals Biuro Projecktowe MTM STYL. This little home is so cheerful and enchanting, you'll never want to leave!
This project is a wonderful example of how dynamite comes in small packages as well as how a few simple elements, such as the colour of your house, can change everything.
John Wooden once said,
It's the little details that are vital. Little things make big things happen.
Today, we will see just how true this statement is!
The exterior look and feel of this home is simply as cute as a button.
The designers have used the space available to them, building a quaint double-storey home with a traditional gable roof design. The orange/red roof tiles work in harmony with the pale yellow tones chosen for the facade, resulting in a very warm, welcoming and charming little home.
You'll also notice that they designers have added texture and tone to the exterior design, using a darker yellow for the lower part of the wall, which have been painted on in thick stripes. This breaks up the solid colour, enhancing the impact that the home makes.
The entrance to the home is simple and classic but incredibly delightful with tiled steps leading up to a wooden front door. A simple pot plant adds a touch of natural beauty and decor to the space while a light ensures that the entrance is always welcoming.
The designers have created a wonderful interaction between the interior and exterior spaces.
For starters, they've invested in large glass windows and doors, which create a transparent barrier between the two areas.
The home also spills out onto a gorgeous tiled terrace, complete with comfortable wooden furniture. This is a space where the family can enjoy meals outside or gatherings around cups of coffee or iced tea, while enjoying the sunshine and fresh air.
There is also a strong connection between the house and the garden, which has been very neatly organised. Do you see how a garden enhances the entire design of a home?
The interior of the home looks very spacious and roomy, thanks to the open plan design. The dining room, living room and kitchen all flow into one another, making for a very interactive and appealing space.
The designers have gone for a neutral colour palette, including sand-coloured floors, white walls and light, wooden furniture. This creates a very cosy and warm environment, while reflecting the natural light that flows into the home. The result is a charming, bright and appealing interior design.
A tall pot plant in the corner of this room again connects the inside of the home to the outside, while bringing in a subtle and natural form of decor.
The living room is a wonderful example of how little touches here and there can complete a design.
The designers have opted for black leather sofas in this room, which are comfortable but also very stylish. They work in this room because of the natural light. If you have quite a dark room, it's better to go for lighter furniture and materials.
Some yellow has been injected into the design in the form of bright and bold cushions on the sofa as well as the artwork on the walls. These are very simple details, but they change the whole look and feel of the space.
If you have a small home, you want to make the most of the functional elements. A staircase is a perfect example.
In this image, we can see how the staircase doubles up as a dynamic and interesting design element in this space, while serving its functional purpose. The designers have gone for a glass banister, which ensures that the staircase looks lightweight and seems to take up little space. This pairs perfectly with the floating wooden stairs that are modern and trendy.
Remember that less is more!
In this image, we really get a sense of what a big role the natural light plays in this home. The large glass windows and doors, including the high windows just below the ceiling, flood the home with light. This is a wonderful design tip and works wonders in any modern home! Sunshine immediately makes a home look that much more appealing, that much warmer and that much bigger.
Invest in as many glass windows and doors as possible, like these designers have done. You can also install skylights in your ceiling to open up those dark corridors or small bedrooms and bathrooms.
Invest in some light curtains or blinds for some privacy, but ensure the sunlight still streams through.
Especially when you want to make the absolute most of the space available to you, it's very important to plan.
The architects in this project used an architectural plan to work out where each room was going to be as well as how they were going to maximise the space available to them. These plans are very important, as they also allow the home owners and the designers to remain on the same page when it comes to what the finished product will look like.
Are you able to read this plan?
