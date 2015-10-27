A Fantastically Modernised Farmhouse

The main façade of this architectural structure makes use of three different yet functional interconnected buildings, each with an arrangement which suits its function. Even though these three buildings are different from each other, they each have a remarkable design and structure that emanates from them.

The synergy in the building design is evident from all angles, keeping with the farmhouse look and feel of stone and old wood as structural components and material. The middle building connects the two other buildings to each other in an atrium type of effect and has a slightly different look. It makes use of a flat concrete roof and large tempered glass windows.

The last building has the most original rustic look, making use of bold materials and strong textures, remarkable geometry and simple design, the elegance and charm of this country home is extending to all aspects, thereby allowing it to tick all the boxes of beauty.