The benefits of a living wall

One of the most effective solutions for sustainable homes and an increasingly popular trend is living walls. This ingenious green technology is beautiful, contributes to the temperature efficiency of a building, creates ecosystems and has a multitude of health benefits.

There are many different types of living or green walls, including simple designs such as a support structure for climbers, as well as technologically advanced systems of beams and panels filled with a mineral material in which the flora are planted. These structures are durable, easy to install and naturally sustainable, when planned and installed by professionals.

Not convinced yet? Let's take a look at some of the benefits of this innovative design and sustainability solution.