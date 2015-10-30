The benefits of a living wall

One of the most effective solutions for sustainable homes and an increasingly popular trend is living walls. This ingenious green technology is beautiful, contributes to the temperature efficiency of a building, creates ecosystems and has a multitude of health benefits.
There are many different types of living or green walls, including simple designs such as a support structure for climbers, as well as technologically advanced systems of beams and panels filled with a mineral material in which the flora are planted. These structures are durable, easy to install and naturally sustainable, when planned and installed by professionals.
Not convinced yet? Let's take a look at some of the benefits of this innovative design and sustainability solution.
It is a well-known fact that plants absorb carbon dioxide from the air and produce oxygen in return. This is essential for good air quality as we as humans need much more oxygen to survive than we need carbon dioxide. We are also indebted to plants in that we produce enormous amounts of carbon dioxide from daily activities, which threatens the earth's ozone layer and we cannot easily produce oxygen ourselves.
A living wall thus provides a large grouping of plants to purify the air in the area where it is located. What's more, a green wall lessens the dust content present in the air, as well as contributing to regulating humidity in a house where it is found. This is a great bonus for people prone to allergies and sinus problems.
Studies have shown that being close to plants and vegetation can increase a sense of well-being. This may be related to primal instincts of humankind living in nature and natural surroundings. We have come along way from being closely connected to nature as ever-improving technology has moved us more and more into artificial structures and environments.
A living wall can provide that element of closeness to nature, which has become absent in contemporary times. Plants have a positive influence on mental tranquillity and clarity. They are calming and meditative, which helps alleviate stress and anxiety. For these reasons, a living wall can improve the overall well-being of the people in a home and can be most effectively used for these effects in bathrooms and bedrooms.
All types of living walls provide a rich sense of texture to the space where it is situated. This texture creates levels of depth and expands the perceivable space in the room. The layers of leaves and flowers on a living wall cover a large surface area without taking up much three-dimensional space, essentially creating the illusion that the room is much bigger than it actually is.
What's more, a living wall looks like a growth of vegetation that might be in a jungle or forest, creating the illusion that it is actually hiding an expanse behind it. This is a very clever way to make a small space feel bigger.
What's great about a living wall is the great variety of plants that can be used and the endless combinations of different plants. There really are limitless possibilities and, due to the changing nature of plants, such as flowering and seasonality, it is a living artwork full of surprises. It is like having an artist in permanent residence in your own home!
On the outside, living walls do not only provide living works of art for beautiful exteriors but also protect the walls from UV exposure, heavy rains and severe temperature changes, which lead to cracks and general deterioration.
It is not a new idea to use plants to absorb sound waves and lessen noise pollution. It is especially used in many countries along highways and busy roads to this effect. This idea can be taken into the home and used in architectural design.
Plants prevent low-frequency noise from passing through and having a supporting structure, as well as extending this structure vertically, can prevent noise pollution both between rooms as well as outside. This technology can be used to great effect on patios and porches is dense urban areas to drown out the hum and bustle of the city.
Now that we have nearly come to the end of our benefits list we can surely not overlook the very essence of life that a living wall brings to any space. The colours and textures provided by a living wall is not something that can be easily imitated by artificial methods and are most definitely timelessly beautiful. This makes living walls a great solution for drab and dull spaces in a home or outside. If there are areas that are large, bland and difficult to decorate due to its size of location, a green wall can certainly do the trick.
As we already know, living walls are aesthetically superior and will not go out of style. This makes them a valuable design and decoration element for any area. Without stating the obvious, a green wall actually lives and breathes. What better way to liven up a dull space?
It is clear that there are many benefits to installing a living wall both inside a home and on the exterior. If you don't want to dive into such a project for your home just yet, why not take a look at this great Ideabook on indoor plants and see if that gets you in the mood. There will always be an opportunity to work your way up to a living wall—they are timeless and easy to install.