Cool walls: your essential guide

Walls constitute the largest open or unused space in home. That is, before anything has been done to decorate it. The knee-jerk reaction is painting, which is always a good place to start but by far not the limit of options when it comes to livening up walls.

These days there are a multitude of ways in which walls can be decorated but choosing the solution just right for a specific space can feel like wading through a jungle. Not considering a certain wall design carefully can easily lead to disastrous results, which may be disheartening and also expensive to try and rectify. Fortunately, homify has some inspiration and advice on the topic—the essential guide to cool walls! In the mix of these ideas, anyone is sure to find something appropriate to their wall decorating needs. Let's take a look.