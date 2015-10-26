An Idyllic Vacation Home

In the temperate climate of São Paulo we find a beautiful holiday home beyond compare. Designed by the Brazilian architect firm, Moran & Anders, the house comes with good credentials—the firm is well established and has designed more than 100 residential, interior and commercial projects.

On the banks of the Ibiúna dam they have now constructed this wooden holiday haven with the main purpose of making the best of the location and environment, consequently integrating the interior with the surroundings. The results does not fall short of fantastic, since this retreat would make anyone want to stay all year round!

Join us for a trip to the architectural capital of Brazil to visit this gorgeous getaway home.