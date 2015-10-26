An Idyllic Vacation Home

In the temperate climate of São Paulo we find a beautiful holiday home beyond compare. Designed by the Brazilian architect firm, Moran & Anders, the house comes with good credentials—the firm is well established and has designed more than 100 residential, interior and commercial projects.
On the banks of the Ibiúna dam they have now constructed this wooden holiday haven with the main purpose of making the best of the location and environment, consequently integrating the interior with the surroundings. The results does not fall short of fantastic, since this retreat would make anyone want to stay all year round!
Join us for a trip to the architectural capital of Brazil to visit this gorgeous getaway home.
When approaching this house from the front there is no mistaking its purpose. The architectural style, use of colour, and materials collate to represent the unmistakable façade of a dreamy holiday home. The natural surroundings also play along in this images, as is expected, since the location was meticulously chosen for this purpose. It is evident, though, that the house was constructed to blend into the environment and integrate the indoors living with the natural surroundings.
The use of textured stone in the walls of the staircase leading to the staircase brings an earthy feeling to the structure. This is well complimented with the wooden logs and the warm exterior colours that would blend right into the banks of the river.
In the dusky night time the house can be seen in a gentle light. The structure is propped up by eucalyptus logs, which is also used for roofing. This wooden element used throughout the house blends with the natural surroundings and is reminiscent of wooden cottages and bungalows prevalent along shores and tropical beach holiday spots.
The earthen-coloured pavement that decks out the pathways along the pool area and to the annex is a shadow of the houses lighter shade. This brings a unity to the entire property, as well as unity of property with the overall landscape.
From this close-up side-angle, it is evident that the architects wanted to assimilate the structure to the environment. The lawn begins before the house has ended, and bursts of indigenous vegetation grace the slopes of that lead op to the vine-covered entrance of the house.
The first floor consists mainly of glass walls around the building, ensuring that the outside feels like it is in actual fact part of the interior. To contribute to this easy outdoor living, a small annex is situated not far from the main building, and in the same architectural style. It provides a lovely outdoor entertainment area which will allow for long, lazy days spent outside.
Inside we might expect very basic and simple amenities, as this is what most holiday homes consist of. Definitely not this one. We find a fully equipped kitchen that may rival the convenience and style of top residential facilities.
The sophisticated use of colour and material makes this space even better. The light floor, walls and cabinets are nicely counterbalanced by the black counter tops, and complimented by the metallic finishes of the appliances. All in all, the designers have managed to install an utterly functional, yet stylish kitchen in a vacation home to assure that it fulfils all culinary needs.
A wonderful feature aptly found in this holiday home is a very exciting games and entertainment area. The room has large glass doors, ensuring that the party can be taken outside at any whim. A graceful wooden bar and matching chairs are found upon entrance, rendering the atmosphere immediately inviting and celebratory.
In the left corner we find a classic pool table with elegant low-hanging lights poised above it. To the right of the pool table there is also a poker playing table in the same style. This makes for a multitude of options when it comes to party games, and an excellent entertainment area.
The room is strategically lighted to lighten the darkest corners and to place emphasis on the main attractions of the space. This could easily become the social gathering spot for long, memorable evenings!
Coming to the living room we find an astounding sight. The whole room is wrapped in glass walls, extending the breathtaking view to the dam and far beyond. Walking into this space might feel no different than being on the river banks itself.
The exposed wooden roof brings a beautiful tropical and rustic element to the space, making it feel relaxed and tranquil. Exceptional pieces of furniture seems to be hand-picked for the area, and are tactically placed to make the most of the available space. The room can accommodate several persons at a time without making it feel overcrowded. This, in conjunction with the openness created by the transparent walling, integrates the room strongly with the surrounding environment, making the holiday experience on the river seem limitless.
At last we move outside to the porch area. This is indeed a sublime scene, with the tall palm trees gracing the otherwise uninterrupted view to the dam. This surely looks like the perfect spot to enjoy sundowners with friends and family while reclining and taking in the scenery softly illuminated by the setting sun.
The roof here is thatched by thin eucalyptus logs, the same material used for much of the house and annex's structure. The patio furniture is well-suited to this design and this creates a beautiful union.
A few meters ahead of us, just beyond an convenient lawn, we can see a glimmering infinity pool—an ultimate luxury. This is certainly appropriate for the prevailing theme of integration with the outdoors. An endless holiday!
