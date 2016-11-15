A simple family home that's within your reach (and you'll love it!)

The home we visit today has an understated elegance and modern identity. The contemporary structure is creative with a wooden design and inviting appearance, it’s a minimalist dream of both exterior style and spacious interior functionality. The neutral colours incorporated inside and outside this lovely modern home blend in perfectly with its woodland surroundings.
The architecture is eye-catching, and would make for a beautiful forever home, or even just a lovely location for a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. No one said that communing with nature shouldn’t be glamourous! The architects of this attractive home in the forest ensured that it would be appealing from all perspectives, and we cannot wait to begin exploring.
The attractive home is made of a natural wood exterior that has a sophisticated grey shade, the darker roof and terrace area complements the walls of the façade, while the outdoor furniture located on the deck at the side of the swimming pool, makes for an awesome place to relax and unwind in the midday sun. The large windows ensures that the interior will be comfortable throughout the day, with plenty of sunshine and fresh air.
From this perspective you’ll notice that an outdoor barbecue area forms part of the terrace, allowing the residents of the home to not only enjoy the beauty of the forest, but have a meal filled with flavour too. The undercover storage space for the firewood will ensure that the wood remains dry come the rainy season. A closer look at this façade shows the undercover parking that forms part of the structure, the detail and planning that went into making this modern home so functional, is unbelievable.
The geometric lines of this exterior ensures that it will maintain a modern minimalist architecture, and the neutral colour is an excellent choice, allowing the home to blend in with its surroundings. It’s like a spacious cabin in the woods, but with a whole new dimension of contemporary detail and modern essentials. Just imagine how comfortable this home would be during that weekend stay with friends and family, but wait until you catch a closer look at the terrace… you may never want to head back to reality.
The most spectacular and relaxing recreational zone of this home has to be the terrace. It allows for unparalleled views of nature, while the swimming pool is also an essential feature on those sweltering summer days. This wooden home has so much character, that we definitely cannot wait to take a peek inside as well.
The living room of this beautiful home has been decorated in true Scandinavian design with neutral colours and bright furniture adding an aesthetic appeal to the interior. The atmosphere is cosy and friendly, with warm, low hanging lighting adding to the artistic elegance. The rug allocates a space to relax in the living room of this home that welcomes natural light and simple décor. Enjoy the view of the outdoors on a chilly winter morning, while sipping a cup of coffee on the sofa.
Our final look at this stunning home in the forest shows off the chic style of the modern kitchen. The space has been furnished in a darker hue to the décor seen inside the home – making it a complete contrast to the bright neutral décor of the open plan living space. The kitchen island serves as a breakfast bar too, allowing for quick meals in between the day's activities, so you'll never be starving. This kitchen is a lovely décor option for a home that values practicality.