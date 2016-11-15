14 fabulous (and affordable) ideas for decorating your home with bricks

Brick walls are not a new design idea, but they still promise to add a creative charm to your modern home. In this Ideabook we look at 14 fantastic brick décor ideas to achieve elegance and style on the exterior and interior of your house. Brick is versatile and easy to maintain, as is available in a variety of colours, and brings a chic effect to all aspects of your home. So if you like the thought of classic inspired traditional detail, then rustic brick might just be the perfect solution. A more unique décor awaits in this edition of homify!