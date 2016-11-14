The home so beautiful inside you might have a heart attack

Incorporating some style and elegance into a home is one thing, but ensuring that your everything is at peace with its natural surroundings, now that’s a whole different ball game. In this homify 360 feature, we visit a stunning home that has a simple friendly exterior, and an interior that’s coated in natural materials, making for a beautiful living space. The house blends 21st century convenience with chic, rustic detail and country charm. Now let's take a closer look at this captivating and creative cottage.
The exterior has a contemporary edge when compared with the traditional style of a country cottage. The windows enhance the natural light that enters the home, while also offering brilliant panoramic views of the adjacent farm. The modern contrasting colour palette of dark and light hues adds a sleek touch, while the height of the roof ensures fantastic air circulation too.
The architects of this beautiful cottage maintained a character that is charming and attractive, the woodgrain ceiling and organic feel of the interior adds to the detailed classic effect of the living room, while the extended ceiling will keep the home cool and comfortable during the harsh summer. From this perspective we catch a glimpse of the sliding doors that lead to a patio area… a perfect spot for catching a tan in the afternoon sun.
This perspective of the lovely home shows off its minimalist detail and effective planning. The addition of a window seat is great for relaxing on a rainy day, and also allows the natural light to enter the home, warming the interior for a cosy atmosphere. Here we see an even better look of the sloped ceiling, it's an excellent way to add personality to this wooden interior.
So this home seems to have very little extra colour incorporated into the décor, with all-white walls and natural wood making up the detail. But, a pop of red adds a fun element and vibrant effect that makes this country home a bit more interesting. If you look closely, you’ll also notice the addition of shelving, so the storage problem in this home is sorted.
The kitchen has a gorgeous retro inspired design that was incorporated into the light yellow colour scheme, although the fixtures, fittings and appliances are all modern. The kitchen has more than enough storage to ensure that it remains tidy and clutter free, especially since the space is pretty compact in stature. The wooden flooring adds a warming effect and makes this kitchen attractive too.
A wooden bathroom might not be your first choice of décor. But, if you consider the woodgrain detail and its elegant effect on the home, you might opt for this decorative option for your bathroom walls and floor. The wood has a faint pink hue that definitely creates a cosier space, while the high window ensures privacy, but also lets plenty of light into the bathroom, an important feature to avoid a dank and musty environment.