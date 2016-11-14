The home so beautiful inside you might have a heart attack

A wooden bathroom might not be your first choice of décor. But, if you consider the woodgrain detail and its elegant effect on the home, you might opt for this decorative option for your bathroom walls and floor. The wood has a faint pink hue that definitely creates a cosier space, while the high window ensures privacy, but also lets plenty of light into the bathroom, an important feature to avoid a dank and musty environment. If you enjoyed the tour of this cottage, then: Cheap but beautiful: a 67 square metre house is great too.