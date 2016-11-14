Your browser is out-of-date.

9 useful and easy tips for arranging things in your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
APARTMENT “VERBI”, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Living room
Do you feel like your home is an overwhelming chaotic mess? Do you lose time throughout your day looking for simple items and necessities? Well getting organised is an easy and effective way to save time during your early morning routine and keep your home looking tidy too. Today we take you room to room with 9 tips to enhance the décor and unclutter everything from the living room to the bedroom. Arranging and rearranging your home requires effort and planning, but once completed, you’ll be pleased with the comfortable and enjoyable space that’s fabulous and free.

1. Living room

Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room Multicolored
If you plan to get rid of the unwanted chaos, then the first step to a cleaner living room is to hide the clutter. This means utilising empty spaces for an attractive layout.

2. Some shelving

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Living room

Another important tip to arranging your interior is to decide on a spot for everything and maintain this order. Shelves are an awesome way to keep your books and personal memorabilia on point, especially in a small living space.

3. Repurpose

homify Modern living room
An old unused ladder can be a great makeshift shelf if you like the idea of adding some effective antique features into your home. This option would be even more amazing if you’re a collector of vintage artefacts, for that authentic looking interior.

4. Cabinets

Vivienda Salgueiriños, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Modern living room Wood Wood effect
Cabinets are available in all shapes and sizes, these are a perfect solution to organise and hide the clutter in your living room, while being practical too. If the idea of a custom-made cabinet works for you, then contact a professional for the perfect cabinet to suit your home.

5. Clever storage

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Kitchen Wood
Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

The kitchen often results in the most chaos, which is why some clever storage will create necessary order to maintain a tidiness. A large grocery cupboard with many shelves and drawers are a perfect feature in a modern kitchen, keeping your countertops and workspaces free from appliances.

6. Opt for innovation

homify Kitchen
A small home needs some creativity to be orderly, and this innovative kitchen storage is an innovative means of adding extra space for all those items and accessories.

7. Baskets

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
House in Belgrano

So you’re looking for ways to ensure that laundry separation is an easy and efficient task. Well, adding a few plastic baskets to your laundry room will ensure that your colour load and whites will never mix. No more red socks in the all-white pile with this organising method.

8. Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
The bedroom is meant to be a comfortable and serene escape from the busy working world, so if  you need to maintain order in the bedroom, then consider packing and storing anything clothing or shoes that’s accumulated all over the floor, into an organised closet or cupboard.

9. The closet

homify Minimalist bedroom
We’ve reach the end of this Ideabook, but we need to have a final look at closet storage too. Getting a tidier cupboard may require some effort, but it will be worth it when you can find your favourite pants easily. Audit your clothing to see which items no longer fit or suit you, the items that are broken or just over worn and the items that you wear regularly.

Get rid of the items that are broken or ill-fitting, which will make a lot more space for the clothing that you wear on a daily basis, and you can even buy new items to fit into your newly organised bedroom closet. Now that you've cleared the chaos, here are: 13 ideas that will make a small house look modern (and stylish).

Which room needs some rearranging in your home?

