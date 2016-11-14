9 useful and easy tips for arranging things in your home

We’ve reach the end of this Ideabook, but we need to have a final look at closet storage too. Getting a tidier cupboard may require some effort, but it will be worth it when you can find your favourite pants easily. Audit your clothing to see which items no longer fit or suit you, the items that are broken or just over worn and the items that you wear regularly.

Get rid of the items that are broken or ill-fitting, which will make a lot more space for the clothing that you wear on a daily basis, and you can even buy new items to fit into your newly organised bedroom closet.