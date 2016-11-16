Your browser is out-of-date.

36 minimalist style ideas that only people with taste will love

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Kitchen
If you are under the impression that minimalism means a dull space and a total lack of elegance or style, then get ready to eat those words – we are about to teach you a few fabulous lessons about this fantastic trend.

The minimalist style focuses on empty space instead of busy elements, opting for clean and simple lines and tones to enhance a room’s potential. No wonder so many interior designers worldwide opt for this style time after time. 

Still not convinced? Then allow us to prove it to you with these 36 amazingly designed spaces—from kitchens to living rooms and from bathrooms to bedrooms – which will most definitely inspire a love (perhaps even an obsession) for minimalism.

1. Clean, open, and very functional. Could this be the perfect kitchen?

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Kitchen
2. A living room with no fuss whatsoever.

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Living room
3. Of course you can bring in pops of colour into the minimalist style.

TOTAL WHITE, Serenella Pari design Serenella Pari design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
4. Bright potters and fresh plants really help soften this sleek kitchen.

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
5. Decent storage systems are vital for the minimalist style – no clutter, remember?

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Living room
6. Slim lines and soft colours are ideal for minimalist homes.

viavenezia, ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN Kitchen Wood White
7. Integrated spaces are achieved much easier with minimalism.

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Living room
8. See how strong and striking lines and angles become when paired with a clean background.

homify Minimal style Bathroom
9. Whites and woods? So ideal for a warm minimalist space.

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Kitchen
10. A polished concrete surface adds such terrific pattern and texture into an otherwise quiet space.

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Living room
11. Muted tones help achieve a visually spacious look.

Z House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Living room Wood
Z House

12. Too many off-white tones in one room? There’s no such thing!

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Living room
13. Symmetrical elements make the most of your space without cluttering it.

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimal style Bathroom
14. Don’t underestimate a strong dose of texture, such as a feature wall.

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist house
15. Opt for sleek and clean storage cabinetry in your minimalist kitchen.

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Kitchen
16. Just because it’s simple doesn’t mean you can’t splash about a colour or two.

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
17. Notice how powerful sleek and slim additions become when the design scheme is clean, like these wall mirrors.

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimal style Bathroom
18. Low-level furniture is vital for minimalism…

homify Minimalist bedroom
19. … and so are glass surfaces!

Loft interior in rural complex, Edoardo Pennazio Edoardo Pennazio Minimal style Bathroom
20. We also recommend modular furniture to really enhance that clean and quiet style.

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Living room
21. Be creative with shapes in a minimalist room – just like colour, they attract attention.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Kitchen White
22. Doesn’t this living room just ooze tranquillity?

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Living room
23. Feel free to add geometric patterns to minimalist rooms for a touch of detail.

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimal style Bathroom
24. Thanks to the clean colours and quiet design, this kitchen looks like it’s permanently perfect.

Casa A&C, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Kitchen
25. Faced with a tight or unusually shaped space? Minimalism is your answer.

case Bircat, Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Minimal style Bathroom
26. By all means, add open shelves to a minimalist space – just remember breathing room and a clean layout.

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Living room
27. Monochrome styling in a minimalist room? Now you’re talking!

homify Living room
28. Both slate and concrete have the perfect texture and pattern (and colour) for minimalism.

CASA C+D, 3C+M architettura 3C+M architettura Minimal style Bathroom
29. Don’t be shy to add glossy surfaces to a pared-back space, as long as you don’t overdo it.

homify Kitchen White
30. This clean-styled en-suite has us applauding!

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom Beige
31. Minimalism and natural lighting go hand in hand, so no need to resort to heavy window treatment.

Villa vista mare a Bergeggi (SV), Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Minimalist bedroom
32. And don’t go overboard with artificial lighting either – keep it clean and simple.

RIQUALIFICAZIONE DI UN LOTTO GOTICO, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI Kitchen
33. We love these sleek and calm cupboards – who would have guessed they hide an entire world of storage compartments?

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
34. Storage equals an uncluttered look, which is vital if you want a successfully designed minimalist room.

Loft DUQUE DE ALBA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
35. Of course you may take that minimalist style outside!

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Patios
36. A terrace looks much more spacious when treated to a clean and open design.

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Patios Wood
On the other hand, there is so much more we can achieve with a terrace; see these: 10 terrace ideas you'll love!

Modern and elegant! 8 ideas for using stone in your house
Feeling inspired yet? Tell us your thoughts on the minimalist style, and where it could work in your home.

