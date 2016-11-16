36 minimalist style ideas that only people with taste will love

If you are under the impression that minimalism means a dull space and a total lack of elegance or style, then get ready to eat those words – we are about to teach you a few fabulous lessons about this fantastic trend.

The minimalist style focuses on empty space instead of busy elements, opting for clean and simple lines and tones to enhance a room’s potential. No wonder so many interior designers worldwide opt for this style time after time.

Still not convinced? Then allow us to prove it to you with these 36 amazingly designed spaces—from kitchens to living rooms and from bathrooms to bedrooms – which will most definitely inspire a love (perhaps even an obsession) for minimalism.