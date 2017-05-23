​Landscaping: 7 fresh garden transformations to inspire you

Getting the garden ready for summer is one thing, transforming it into something beautiful and special is another.

We just love a good outdoor spot, and in all honesty, we pity anyone who doesn’t have a garden (or at least a little terrace with a few potted plants).

A garden works almost the same as an interior space in terms of décor and aesthetic beauty: there are certain rules to follow and certain steps to avoid. But at the same time, it’s an entire different ball game, seeing as a garden actually changes over time with seasons, plants growing, animals and creatures inhabiting the space, etc.

So, to inspire your inner gardener (or landscape architect), we thought we’d take you on a tour of 7 quite hideous outdoor spaces that got magically transformed into lush and beautiful gardens (actually it wasn’t magic, it was hard work and dedication – but you get the picture).

Take a look!