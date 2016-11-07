Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 smart and affordable ideas to arrange your hall perfectly

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
DOM W MAGADALENCE, INSPACE INSPACE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

hallway should be a representative room. Not only is this the first room our guests see, but it's also a space that everyone who opens the door will see. We are even tempted to say that our hall is a showcase of the entire apartment or house, as it shows what guests can expect in the other rooms and what kind of people we as the owners of the house or apartment are. 

Designers will tell you there is no unequivocal answer to the question of how to decorate a hallway. It all depends on a few factors: the size of the hall, its shape, the owner's taste, and the style in which they decorated the entire apartment. Let us not forget that the hall is not only a shelf for shoes or hangers for coats, it also requires appropriate colours for walls, a wisely chosen floor, interesting lighting, and all kinds of decorative elements. 

The possibilities for arranging the hall are endless, but we want to start somewhere today and present you with 12 inspirational options. Let's begin with our list!

1. Elegant colours

Dom w Falentach , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3deko

3deko
3deko
3deko

The hall arrangement can also be toned down and simple, yet very favourably presented. This hall is decorated in white and a universally tasteful grey. In this project, we opted for practicality. 

2. Works of art

Entrance Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Viterbo Interior design

Entrance

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

If you love the arts, and like to surround yourself with beautiful things, there is nothing wrong with adding it to your interior hallway. This arrangement makes it clear to anyone who enters the apartment that the owners appreciate and do not shun the works of art and unusual accessories. 

3. Mirrored wall

Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

If you do not have an idea for the wall, it's a great option to turn it into a mirror. The mirror can be smooth, or more sophisticated. The more elaborate mirrors, the quirkier the hallway. 

4. The aesthetics of minimalism

DOM W MAGADALENCE, INSPACE INSPACE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
INSPACE

INSPACE
INSPACE
INSPACE

For the arrangement of the hall to be a success, it is important that we properly select the furniture and finishing materials. At the moment, the most popular option is furnishing the hall in a minimalist style, storing things in beautifully finished cabinets and recessed storage. 

5. Brick interior

Kasia & Arek, NaNovo NaNovo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Bricks Multicolored
NaNovo

NaNovo
NaNovo
NaNovo

This arrangement presents a stylish hall, whose walls are covered with bricks. It is a simple way to supercharge the interior hallway and add to its character. 

6. Brightly coloured door

Dom w Wilanowie , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3deko

3deko
3deko
3deko

In the above arrangement of the hall, the dark-blue door catches our eye first. Although it is not in the foreground, its remarkable colour captures your attentions. The use of clearly different colours is a good way to diversify the interior and award individual items.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Madness permitted

Proyecto Residencial en Marbella, Estudio Reverso Estudio Reverso Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Reverso

Estudio Reverso
Estudio Reverso
Estudio Reverso

Nobody said that the hall has to be boring. If we want to, we can experiment with colours and furnishings, as much as we like. 

8. A truely royal hallway

Sian Kitchener homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Sian Kitchener homify

Sian Kitchener homify
Sian Kitchener homify
Sian Kitchener homify

The hallway of the above arrangement is extremely sophisticated and effective. In this almost royal room erected in a bright, warm colour of the walls and the floor is covered with white tiles in a delicate pattern. In the spotlight is an elegant, quilted bench in deep red and a spectacularly beautiful, ornate mirror.

9. Wooden interior

homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using wood can make your hallway extremely cosy. In the accompanying picture, we can admire the arrangement of the hall done in a rustic style. The style is characterised by its idyllic climate with a touch of modernity.

10. Designer hallway

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

If we think that the hall should be elegant and modest, we would be wrong. Looking at the above image, we can admire the owners for their courage and creativity. 

11. Introduction to the life of inhabitants

Трёхкомнатная квартира «Fresh Color» в г. Нижний Новгород, Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio

Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio

You can always allocate one wall as a photo exhibition presenting all of the family members. This project used a family tree design, which brings a creative and fun touch to the home. 

12. Open hall

Apartment in Kiev. Ukraine, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Diff.Studio

Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio

In the event that our hall is not a closed room, but only part of the surface area which extends to the living room or dining room, you might want to have all spaces in an identical style. In the case of an open hall, guests have the opportunity to admire the interior of the apartment as soon as they enter the house. 

We hope these 12 ideas were as inspiring to you as it has been to us, and we encourage you to continue your search for inspiration with these: 10 unique hallway ideas. 

The cosy surprise behind big walls
Which of these 12 did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks