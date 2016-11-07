12 smart and affordable ideas to arrange your hall perfectly

A hallway should be a representative room. Not only is this the first room our guests see, but it's also a space that everyone who opens the door will see. We are even tempted to say that our hall is a showcase of the entire apartment or house, as it shows what guests can expect in the other rooms and what kind of people we as the owners of the house or apartment are.
Designers will tell you there is no unequivocal answer to the question of how to decorate a hallway. It all depends on a few factors: the size of the hall, its shape, the owner's taste, and the style in which they decorated the entire apartment. Let us not forget that the hall is not only a shelf for shoes or hangers for coats, it also requires appropriate colours for walls, a wisely chosen floor, interesting lighting, and all kinds of decorative elements.
The possibilities for arranging the hall are endless, but we want to start somewhere today and present you with 12 inspirational options. Let's begin with our list!
The hall arrangement can also be toned down and simple, yet very favourably presented. This hall is decorated in white and a universally tasteful grey. In this project, we opted for practicality.
If you love the arts, and like to surround yourself with beautiful things, there is nothing wrong with adding it to your interior hallway. This arrangement makes it clear to anyone who enters the apartment that the owners appreciate and do not shun the works of art and unusual accessories.
If you do not have an idea for the wall, it's a great option to turn it into a mirror. The mirror can be smooth, or more sophisticated. The more elaborate mirrors, the quirkier the hallway.
For the arrangement of the hall to be a success, it is important that we properly select the furniture and finishing materials. At the moment, the most popular option is furnishing the hall in a minimalist style, storing things in beautifully finished cabinets and recessed storage.
This arrangement presents a stylish hall, whose walls are covered with bricks. It is a simple way to supercharge the interior hallway and add to its character.
In the above arrangement of the hall, the dark-blue door catches our eye first. Although it is not in the foreground, its remarkable colour captures your attentions. The use of clearly different colours is a good way to diversify the interior and award individual items.
Nobody said that the hall has to be boring. If we want to, we can experiment with colours and furnishings, as much as we like.
The hallway of the above arrangement is extremely sophisticated and effective. In this almost royal room erected in a bright, warm colour of the walls and the floor is covered with white tiles in a delicate pattern. In the spotlight is an elegant, quilted bench in deep red and a spectacularly beautiful, ornate mirror.
Using wood can make your hallway extremely cosy. In the accompanying picture, we can admire the arrangement of the hall done in a rustic style. The style is characterised by its idyllic climate with a touch of modernity.
If we think that the hall should be elegant and modest, we would be wrong. Looking at the above image, we can admire the owners for their courage and creativity.
You can always allocate one wall as a photo exhibition presenting all of the family members. This project used a family tree design, which brings a creative and fun touch to the home.
In the event that our hall is not a closed room, but only part of the surface area which extends to the living room or dining room, you might want to have all spaces in an identical style. In the case of an open hall, guests have the opportunity to admire the interior of the apartment as soon as they enter the house.
We hope these 12 ideas were as inspiring to you as it has been to us