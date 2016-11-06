How to modernise a boring old home (without spending too much!)

If your home is looking more like your grandmother's house, and its dark style or decidedly aged appearance does not satisfy you anymore, we have some inspiration for you today. If you're looking for some inspiration to make a change to the look of your home, but you are too demoralised to look further, follow this ideabook to show you the way!

Today, we present you with the remodelling of an apartment of which the style was definitely dated. Thanks to professionals who knew exactly what they were doing, this home regained its vitality and character. To show you how this was achieved, we have selected some pictures of before and after the intervention. Let's explore!