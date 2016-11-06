How to modernise a boring old home (without spending too much!)

If your home is looking more like your grandmother's house, and its dark style or decidedly aged appearance does not satisfy you anymore, we have some inspiration for you today. If you're looking for some inspiration to make a change to the look of your home, but you are too demoralised to look further, follow this ideabook to show you the way!
Today, we present you with the remodelling of an apartment of which the style was definitely dated. Thanks to professionals who knew exactly what they were doing, this home regained its vitality and character. To show you how this was achieved, we have selected some pictures of before and after the intervention. Let's explore!
This was the dining room before the intervention. The general mood was focused on shades of beige and brown, how sad! Wood is the most common element, and characterises all the furnishings. Finally, although the overall atmosphere is heavy, each element has a special charm. In the large adjoining room we can see a study.
The kitchen certainly did not stand out for its character. The furnishings were quite modern, but despite the clean lines and the metal profile, the final effect was trivial and without personality. Of course, the tiles on the walls and those that covered the floor did not help. It needed a drastic step.
If the home's overall atmosphere was sad and without character, the bathroom was certainly no exception. On the walls we can see square cream tiles, while the cabinet basin, which is the same colour as the walls, was a bit dated and occupied the entire wall. The combination with beige top and curtains finally made everything dull and uninteresting.
The goal was to modernise the look of the apartment, especially the layout of the living area. The project, therefore, has first provided the demolition of the wall between the kitchen and the living room in order to obtain a larger living area. The kitchen has been moved there, where before there was the studio, and overlooks the dining room through a window in the wall. The study has been recreated next to the kitchen, where there was once just a slice of a room.
Now the atmosphere is completely different. What catches the attention is the extreme brightness of the room, or because of the enhancement of the large window as well as creative artificial lighting. White as the main colour is undoubtedly the perfect choice, able to ensure an airy feel, which is both bright and modern.
Not all the old pieces of furniture have disappeared, such as the dining table which remained, only, it has been completely re-evaluated by a more modern setting and a beautiful design with a suspended chandelier. Behind it we can see the elegant sitting room, exclusively made up of two cream sofas and a very particular wall system, partly open and partly closed, which also encloses the large television.
The new kitchen is small but well organised. The dark countertop contrasts well with the white background. From the other side, however, we can see a beautiful peninsula in the latest fashion, dark and with the central foot in glass. The predominant colours are black and white, a combination that remains classy.
The study is certainly smaller than its original size, but not less functional. The large desk takes shape from the wall, while behind it we can see a large-scale, super library. The natural colour of the wood was finally abandoned in favour of the white lacquer.
The bathroom, finally, exudes energy from everywhere. The tiles have been replaced by a bare wall and treated, while instead of the flap there is a mix of mosaic tiles which is elongated. The glossy lacquered mobile sink door brightens the room, as well as the reflection of the mirror. Important to note is the selection of a completely transparent box shower, which reduces the perception of clutter.
The modernisation of this apartment is truly inspirational, and if it makes you feel ready to update your own, take a look at: 12 tricks to make small houses look modern.