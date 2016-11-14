20 things you should not have in your house if you're older than 30

Isn’t being an adult great? No more having to eat your vegetables if you don’t want to, staying up as late as you want to watch whatever, and picking out what you want to wear yourself. Having said that, growing up also comes with its own set of less-awesome responsibilities, like paying for everything!

But cheer up, as it’s not all doom and gloom, because part of the fun of living the grown-up lifestyle is being in charge of your home’s look and style. And luckily you don’t have to think about labelling that as “difficult”, for here on homify we have a vast range of tips and tricks to ensure your interiors (and outdoor spaces) remain stylish, neat, and clean.

So, today we are going to take a look at some crucial things that absolutely do NOT belong in your home if you like calling yourself a responsible and style-conscious adult (or are 30 years old, whichever comes first).

Let’s see what they are…