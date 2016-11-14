Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 things you should not have in your house if you're older than 30

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
Loading admin actions …

Isn’t being an adult great? No more having to eat your vegetables if you don’t want to, staying up as late as you want to watch whatever, and picking out what you want to wear yourself. Having said that, growing up also comes with its own set of less-awesome responsibilities, like paying for everything! 

But cheer up, as it’s not all doom and gloom, because part of the fun of living the grown-up lifestyle is being in charge of your home’s look and style. And luckily you don’t have to think about labelling that as “difficult”, for here on homify we have a vast range of tips and tricks to ensure your interiors (and outdoor spaces) remain stylish, neat, and clean. 

So, today we are going to take a look at some crucial things that absolutely do NOT belong in your home if you like calling yourself a responsible and style-conscious adult (or are 30 years old, whichever comes first). 

Let’s see what they are…

1. Diplomas you received in primary school – store these safely in a drawer/folder, not displayed on your wall.

Residência MB, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Modern living room
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

2. Plastic chairs on your terrace. They look cheesy and can break too easily – rather opt for stronger ones, such as those made from rattan or timber.

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Garden Stone
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

3. A messy kitchen. You are an adult now, so no more relying on Mom to clean up your mess.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. An empty patio.

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs

Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs
Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs

Spruce it up with some furniture and décor and enjoy a beautiful and functional space.

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs

Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs
Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs

5. The “I’ve been robbed” look – we love minimalism, but this is really too much (or too little).

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Make your home cosy with colours, textures, patterns and different materials.

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

6. Incomplete dinnerware. This is crucial if you want to host mature dinner parties.

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

7. A mattress on the floor. College days are over, so treat yourself to a plush and grown-up bed.

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

8. No decorative linen for your bed.

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add some style and comfort with a duvet, blanket, pillows, and scatter cushions.

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. An ugly entryway into your house.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern windows & doors
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Add some lighting, colours, a potted plant or two… anything to welcome your guests with a smile.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

10. A hot tub for showing off. This isn’t primary school, so buy one only if you really want/need it, not to upstage your friend.

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

11. Dirty and cracked walls. Think pollyfilla, soap and water, and some paint!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Cluttered areas.

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki

toki
toki
toki

13. If you have little ones, avoid cutting-edge pieces with glass and sharp edges. You want your house to be child-friendly, right?

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Broken things. Whether it’s a cabinet door or a chair leg, get on repairing those elements.

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki

toki
toki
toki

15. Loose-hanging cables. They are both dangerous and ugly!

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki

toki
toki
toki

16. A broken air-conditioner. This will not serve you well this coming summer.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Dying plants – treat your garden and potted beauties well.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

18. Furniture in poor condition. You want your home to look neat and stylish, right?

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

19. A cluttered home office. That’s what shelves, cabinets, and cupboards are for.

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Study/office
acertus

acertus
acertus
acertus

If a decent paintjob and some cleaning-up is in order, then so be it!

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Study/office
acertus

acertus
acertus
acertus

20. A sickening taste for design. You are no longer a teenager!

Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
fototapete.de

fototapete.de
fototapete.de
fototapete.de

If you’re struggling to get your interiors to look fancy, then have a look at: 13 interior design mistakes you need to stop making (right now!).

10 decorative wall ideas for your home
What other elements, in your opinion, do absolutely NOT belong in a mature adult’s house? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks