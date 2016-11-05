Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 simple kitchen ideas that cost less than R500

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Wood
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is the heart of the home, due to its provision of culinary opportunities as well as social space for family and guests alike to interact and share with one another. It is certainly the room of any house that has the most foot traffic, and holds the most utility value. 

Due to the high use and importance of the kitchen in our homes, it is only natural that we would want a space that is comfortable, aesthetically pleasing, and fulfilling all needs appropriate to the space. It is not always possible, however, to have the kitchen of our dreams, due to budget constraints or limited time to achieve our home improvement needs. Not to mention the great effort involved in many kitchen upgrade tasks.  

Here at homify, we don't believe in insurmountable challenges when it comes to home improvement, though, and therefore we are glad to bring you this ideabook with some cheap and easy ideas to improve your kitchen. Let's take a look!

1. Black board wall

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Our first idea is both functional and adds to the kitchen's aesthetic appeal. You can purchase a 500ml can of school board paint for around R100 at your nearest hardware store, and this will allow you to cover about 4.5 square meters of surface area. Add some coloured chalk to the mix, and you can have a beautifully decorated wall that changes with your mood and can also host the shopping list!

2. Wicker baskets

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions, DG Construction DG Construction Kitchen
DG Construction

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

These handy items won't set you back much, and if you replaces some cabinet drawers with them, you can add a softer, more rustic look to your kitchen. 

3. Hang it up

Alterations & Additions to house in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, 4D AND A ARCHITECTS 4D AND A ARCHITECTS Kitchen tile pattern,stainless steel,metro tiles
4D AND A ARCHITECTS

Alterations & Additions to house in Parkhurst, Johannesburg

4D AND A ARCHITECTS
4D AND A ARCHITECTS
4D AND A ARCHITECTS

Hanging storage is a clean and simple way to remove clutter from your kitchen. Best of all is that it will cost you next to nothing to install a railing on which to hang your utensils, and you can easily do this by yourself.

4. A splash of colour

Orange and Silver Niemann Kitchen with Cesar Stone Work Tops., Expert Kitchens and Interiors Expert Kitchens and Interiors Modern kitchen
Expert Kitchens and Interiors

Orange and Silver Niemann Kitchen with Cesar Stone Work Tops.

Expert Kitchens and Interiors
Expert Kitchens and Interiors
Expert Kitchens and Interiors

Why not buy a can of paint and strategically update parts of your kitchen? As we can see in this example, only parts of the cabinets had been painted in a bright orange, which provides a pleasant contrast to the kitchen's grey colour scheme. 

5. Little adjustments

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen modern
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Sometimes small details can make a big difference. You can buy a few stylish drawer/cabinet handles and replace old ones in your kitchen for a bold effect. 

6. Natural inspiration

Kitchen/Dining JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Wood dining,dining table,open plan kitchen,rustic,beach house
JSD Interiors

Kitchen/Dining

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Nature is still the best decorator, and you can easily update your kitchen area's look with natural elements, like this driftwood and candle centrepiece, and it won't cost you a thing!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Shleves

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

It may seem like an obvious choice, but installing your own shelves is still one of the easiest and cheapest ways to add storage space to your kitchen.

8. Potted plants

APARTAMENTO 400m2 - AV BOA VIAGEM - RECIFE/PE, ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS Modern kitchen
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS

ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS

For R500 you can add an entire herb garden to your kitchen. Not only will this beautify the space, but it will also give you access to organic, fresh ingredients. 

9. Personalise

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Kitchen
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Lastly, consider augmenting the decoration of your kitchen by adding a wall sticker of your choice. This will give the room a personal touch, and is an especially valuable decor technique when you have an all-white kitchen. 

We sure hope you got some ideas on how to easily update your kitchen on the cheap, but for some more culinary inspiration, take a look at: how to turn a boring kitchen into a gourmet dream. 

​8 bathroom design fails we need to stop right now
Which of these ideas did you find most helpful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks