9 simple kitchen ideas that cost less than R500

The kitchen is the heart of the home, due to its provision of culinary opportunities as well as social space for family and guests alike to interact and share with one another. It is certainly the room of any house that has the most foot traffic, and holds the most utility value.

Due to the high use and importance of the kitchen in our homes, it is only natural that we would want a space that is comfortable, aesthetically pleasing, and fulfilling all needs appropriate to the space. It is not always possible, however, to have the kitchen of our dreams, due to budget constraints or limited time to achieve our home improvement needs. Not to mention the great effort involved in many kitchen upgrade tasks.

Here at homify, we don't believe in insurmountable challenges when it comes to home improvement, though, and therefore we are glad to bring you this ideabook with some cheap and easy ideas to improve your kitchen. Let's take a look!