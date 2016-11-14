Your browser is out-of-date.

32 tips to improve your home with only a little money

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
It happens to nearly all of us—we take a look at an old room one day and just go: “Wow, this space needs some style”. It’s perfectly normal for us humans to crave change; one day’s it a new pair of shoes, and the next it might be something bigger, like an entire kitchen island.

However, we understand that generous budgets are not within everybody’s reach, which is why we’re gathered some tips that will not cost an arm and a leg, but will definitely add some new style and beauty to your house.

So, hold off on calling up that interior designer for now, sit back, take note, and see which of these creative tricks you can do yourself to help you fall back in love with your old home.

1. Mix up those seating arrangements, like adding a bench to your dining area.

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
2. You don’t have to pay a fortune for colourful and patterned tiles, yet the end result can look so so smart!

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
3. The right wall decals in the right space can add so much charm – definitely one of the best low-cost décor ideas ever.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
4. A can of paint, a striking colour, and ta-da: a focal wall!

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
5. Floating shelves provide so many possibilities in terms of aesthetic style – try to think of different designs and layouts.

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
6. Fairy lights and/or lanterns can add some glowing charm to an informal space.

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
7. Acquire some new wall art, or change the frames of your current family photos for a different look.

homify Living room
8. A bathroom shelf that adds both functionality and beauty – but think of one in a different colour and style.

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
9. Pallet furniture will always get noticed – try out those DIY skills.

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Living room Wood Wood effect
10. Opt for an eclectic dining room by mixing and matching different styled chairs.

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
11. Hang something unique above your bed – whether it’s a paper cut-out, wall decals, or black-and-white photographs.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
12. Leave a wall unpainted, such as an exposed brick one – nothing beats that raw and textured surface.

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
13. Hang a swing – it’s different, it’s unique, and it can add an element of fun to your space.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

14. Opt for classy stickers for your kitchen backsplash.

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
15. Chalkboard paint is one hot trend right now, so add some to your kitchen wall.

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
16. Show your artistic side with some paper bunting.

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
17. Use railing and hooks to show off your kitchen utensils and –accessories.

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
18. Potted plants and fresh flowers – enough said.

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
19. How about hanging up old maps as wall art?

homify Eclectic style bedroom
20. Bold and funky wallpaper can ensure one amazing focal wall in a room.

Lily Pond homify Walls
Lily Pond

21. If you’re a DIY pro, you can build your own furniture with recycled materials, like wooden planks.

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Walls
22. Flaunt your painting skills with some charming wall art.

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Shoaling Fish

23. A coat hanger in your entryway adds both style and functionality – no more tripping over handbags and coats.

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
24. Style up that bathroom mirror with a chic new frame.

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimal style Bathroom
25. Treat yourself to an old bench/chair at a yard sale and display it on your porch. Fluff it up with some funky pillows.

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios
26. Opt for the adult version of a swing – a hanging chair. How’s that for reading in style?

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
27. Ditch the wallpaper and paint a wall mural (they’re not just for children’s rooms).

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
28. Make your own wall clock.

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
29. Create your own vertical garden.

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
30. Add a personal touch with DIY ornaments, like origami.

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur
31. Use pretty baskets for storage on open shelves.

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Nursery/kid’s room
espaces & déco
32. Change your kitchen’s hardware – those cabinet knobs are more noticeable than you think.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
33. Anchor a room with an eye-catching rug.

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
Need some guidance? Then take a look at: Inject some cool into your room with a rug.

What ideas will you be trying out to add new style to your house?

