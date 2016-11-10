Family homes: 10 ideas to transform your entrance hall!

One of the most original ways to have a neat and stylish entrance is to make sure that you have all of the right elements. Less is more, so you want to choose carefully, ensuring that your entrance welcomes guests as they arrive.

There are many ways to add value to this space, including adding mirrors, wooden furniture, shelves, artwork and more. So if you are planning on giving your entrance a bit of a renovation or if you are looking to redecorate your home, we suggest you have a look at this homify ideabook. It will help you to find exactly what you are looking for in this area of the home as well as assist you in applying your creativity to the design of your entrance.

Say yes to new beginnings!