A modest family home with everything you need

Today on homify 360°, we go European for location, but charmingly modern for style. We’re heading off to Cologne, a 2,000-year old German city that is famous for gothic structures and its rich artistic history. A great place to build a house then, don’t you agree?

Wirges Small Architects seemed to agree, as it is here where they constructed a very contemporary and quite picturesque residence that flaunts a refreshing exterior and a tasteful interior. Simple yet elegant lines define the house’s layout, while the pristinely manicured garden and lawn ensure a picture-perfect setting for this modern structure.

So, if you love minimalist touches, elegant surfaces, soothing vibes, and just an overall strong dedication to beauty, then stick around, as our tour will definitely inspire an idea or two for your own house.