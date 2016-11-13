A modest family home with everything you need

Today on homify 360°, we go European for location, but charmingly modern for style. We’re heading off to Cologne, a 2,000-year old German city that is famous for gothic structures and its rich artistic history. A great place to build a house then, don’t you agree?
Wirges Small Architects seemed to agree, as it is here where they constructed a very contemporary and quite picturesque residence that flaunts a refreshing exterior and a tasteful interior. Simple yet elegant lines define the house’s layout, while the pristinely manicured garden and lawn ensure a picture-perfect setting for this modern structure.
So, if you love minimalist touches, elegant surfaces, soothing vibes, and just an overall strong dedication to beauty, then stick around, as our tour will definitely inspire an idea or two for your own house.
When viewed from the street, we can already see the charm associated with this house. A sloping roof, large glass windows, and soft earthy hues all come together for a delicious dance of design to conjure up this super contemporary abode.
Add to that pretty white pebbles, beautifully trimmed hedges, and patches of lush greens to contrast with the hard architectural materials, and we seem to have the best of both worlds functioning as a modern suburban house.
Shall we take a closer look?
The picturesque scene we saw during the day gets a magical makeover by night, as evidenced by this tree in the front yard – see how it becomes a striking structure when lit up by the exterior ground lights.
White pebbles and sleek, grey pavers add sophistication to the external space, as the neutral hues of the façade and garage bring about a perfect contrast for the lush greens of the tree.
The perfectly crafted space we saw in the front has expanded into a fabulous garden scene at the back of the house. Here, a perfectly maintained lawn, streamlined hedges, and picture-perfect trees all ensure a calm and fresh vibe – which is exactly what one would want from one’s garden, right?
What good is a beautiful back yard if there are no comfortable spots to enjoy it? Fortunately, that is a non-existent problem for this abode, for we are treated to a stylish and cosy open-air dining area on the wooden deck.
So, whether it’s to enjoy a breakfast with the family, lunch with the friends, or dinner under the stars with a loved one, we vote for this particular terrace!
Don’t you just love how the interiors open up to the blissful garden space outside? Large glass sliding doors ensure a tonne of fresh air and sunlight, as well as a gorgeous view of that fabulous landscape.
For inside entertainment and décor, we have, among other elements: a grand piano to fuel any musical passions; a modern fireplace which promises warm and toasty winter evenings; a quirky red chair which seems most plush and comfortable; and a dark wooden floor which entices us to kick off our shoes for a barefoot dance.
Ah, an open-plan layout! The living room area blends in quite seamlessly with the dining room, which also offers stunning views of that breathtaking back yard. Cubic pendant lights glow gracefully over the setting, while a painting with warm colours adds a touch of contemporary hotness to meal time.
The chocolate-toned wooden floor flows neatly into a sturdy staircase which glides elegantly to the top floor – the private areas of the house. We do need to mention that fantastic orange wall on the side which not only offers hidden storage space under the stairs, but a balustrade edging for the steps as well.
All in all, a sleek, elegant, and spacious abode flaunting a homely vibe that one can only get from homes occupied by loving (and style-conscious) families. Definitely one of our favourite discoveries yet!
