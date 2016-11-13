9 economic pools for your family to enjoy

An investment in a swimming pool is a sure way to add a fun and versatile dimension to family time. Although the traditional model of swimming pool installation is a concrete bowl that requires excavation, time for building and a cement coating, there is another way to add a pool to your garden, without all that fuss.
The fibreglass pool is a simple option that can be disassembled too, so consider the best pool for you and your family, while also taking the design and shape into account. There are so many options from square to rectangular, kidney shaped and even an elegant infinity pool for a lavish experience and look.
The swimming pool should be a place for the entire family to enjoy, so why not go ahead and plan your pool in the garden, you know you've always wanted to! You may need to contact a professional to ensure that the soil type and drainage is correct before going ahead. But once it's completed, those braai days can have a poolside element too.
So your backyard doesn’t have enough space for that lovely large pool, but that’s okay. A splash pool is a great way to relax on a summer day in the sweltering heat, and it will keep the kids entertained for hours too.
The vegetation and wall of the garden is incorporated into the design of the pool, allowing the space to be protected from temperature and wind. The depth of the pool should be related to the surface, so because this pool is only 8m x 4m in area, its depth should not be outside the range of 1 to 1.8 metres.
The kidney pool has the shallowest part located in the rounded area, while the area along the side has ample deckchairs for lounging in the sun and working on that tan.
This is another take on the kidney pool design, with a fun shape for a stylish terrace. The pool makes use of the space optimally and is a roomy spot to enjoy the sunshine.
This sloped ramp pool design gradually increases in depth, just make sure that your little kids stay at the shallow end.
The splash pool may only be 40 centimetres in depth, but it’s a significant way to cool the kids down on a hot summer day. This swimming pool also has a great floating zone, with a gradual depth of 2.2 metres for the experienced swimmers.
The pool in this image is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and panoramic views. Consider which direction to place your pool in for the best and sunniest effect. This is a dreamy private pool, don’t you think?
We’ve come to the end of this Ideabook, but we promised an infinity pool. So how about this spectacular pool that creates a mirror like image with the water and ground level at the same height? It’s definitely fascinating, serene and inviting. The dirt and grime that collects in the pool is constantly moved through a system that never allows it to settle to the bottom, ensuring that this pool remains clean at all times. Here are: 11 highly affordable pool ideas that don't require any digging.