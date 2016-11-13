44 pictures of small but awesome garden houses for your inspiration

Ah, the beauty of a perfectly manicured garden! Lush rose bushes, neat rows of veggies, and a stylish stone-clad garden path that wraps around the water feature in the middle – can’t you just see it?

However, there is another garden feature we’d like to add to that fantasy today: a garden extension or a garden home; a quaint little cottage-like structure in which we can… well, we can use it for just about anything! An art studio, a home office outside the main house, a tool shed for garden equipment, a reading room, a place to store wine… anything under the sun.

Whether it’s a gazebo, pavilion, or a garden cottage, today we are fuelling the garden fantasy and inspiring your inner gardener and landscape architect by taking a look at 43 supreme examples of garden structures.

Which one would you pick for your garden / yard?