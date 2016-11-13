Your browser is out-of-date.

44 pictures of small but awesome garden houses for your inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Prima Capri Gazebo, Garden Affairs Ltd Garden Affairs Ltd Modern Garden Wood Grey
Ah, the beauty of a perfectly manicured garden! Lush rose bushes, neat rows of veggies, and a stylish stone-clad garden path that wraps around the water feature in the middle – can’t you just see it?

However, there is another garden feature we’d like to add to that fantasy today: a garden extension or a garden home; a quaint little cottage-like structure in which we can… well, we can use it for just about anything! An art studio, a home office outside the main house, a tool shed for garden equipment, a reading room, a place to store wine… anything under the sun.

Whether it’s a gazebo, pavilion, or a garden cottage, today we are fuelling the garden fantasy and inspiring your inner gardener and landscape architect by taking a look at 43 supreme examples of garden structures. 

Which one would you pick for your garden / yard?

1. Warm timber panels for a raw yet neat look.

Log Cabin homify Modern Garden Wood Wood effect office,study,gym,studio,garden,flat roof,modern,contemporary,L shape,wooden
homify

Log Cabin

homify
homify
homify

2. These white wooden doors and windows look so charming.

Garden Writing Studio Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Grey garden room,studio,garden office,summerhouse,writing studio,grey,wooden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Garden Writing Studio

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

3. A quaint little porch to enjoy some fresh garden air.

​Scandinavian style log cabin. Garden Affairs Ltd Scandinavian style garden Wood Wood effect log cabin,scandinavian,garden room,veranda,outdoor living,summerhouse
Garden Affairs Ltd

​Scandinavian style log cabin.

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

4. See how stylish that garden cottage can be with a good paintjob and window treatment?

Fifth Avenue Modern 2 homify Study/office Wood White garden,office,study,studio,contemporary,quality,premium,entertain,guesthouse
homify

Fifth Avenue Modern 2

homify
homify
homify

5. We love this daffodil yellow for a soft yet striking façade.

Fifth Avenue Modern 3 homify Study/office Wood Yellow office,study,summerhouse,garden,studio,room,yellow,quality,luxury,modern,entertain
homify

Fifth Avenue Modern 3

homify
homify
homify

6. Some brick and a few pebbles, and you have a stylish little patio attached to your garden cottage.

Fifth Avenue Modern 4 homify Study/office Wood White office,study,guestroom,den,entertain,summer,garden,room,sleek,traditional,contemporary
homify

Fifth Avenue Modern 4

homify
homify
homify

7. These garden tools are so spoiled, being kept in such a cute and charming shed.

The Prima Marloes Traditional Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office Wood White office,study,summerhouses,green windows,premium,luxury,entertain,guesthouse,classy
Garden Affairs Ltd

The Prima Marloes Traditional Garden Office

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

8. Won’t this make the perfect garden yoga studio?

The Somerset Log Cabin Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office Wood Wood effect
Garden Affairs Ltd

The Somerset Log Cabin

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

9. A garden space to enjoy a sundowner? We are down with that!

The Alabama Log Cabin Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office Wood Black log cabin,office,study,guest room,studio,black,contemporary,stylish,work,rest,relax,hobby
Garden Affairs Ltd

The Alabama Log Cabin

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

10. This covered terrace makes a beautiful outdoor living room.

Prima Capri Gazebo Garden Affairs Ltd Modern Garden Wood Grey gazebo,contemporary,veranda,porch,flat roof,seating,entertain,drinks,eat
Garden Affairs Ltd

Prima Capri Gazebo

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

11. How would this delightful gazebo look in your garden?

Helena Octagonal Garden Gazebo Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood White gazebo,octagonal,classic,british,wedding,school,cafe,premium,quality,hotel
Garden Affairs Ltd

Helena Octagonal Garden Gazebo

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

12. This overhang is perfect for a chair or lounger for some quality “you” time.

Pioneer 2 - Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store Garden Affairs Ltd Modern garage/shed Wood White shed,pioneer,slanted roof,modern,store,luxury,premium
Garden Affairs Ltd

Pioneer 2—Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

13. A water feature to enhance that garden shed’s look? How attractive!

The Suffolk Garden Store homify Scandinavian style garage/shed Wood White store,barn,dutch,stylish,classy,modern,white,creme,storage
homify

The Suffolk Garden Store

homify
homify
homify

14. Just because it’s small, doesn’t mean it can’t be ultra sleek or contemporary.

Iroko Box homify Modern garage/shed Wood Wood effect box,cube,storage,shed,modern,flat roof,wood effect,luxury
homify

Iroko Box

homify
homify
homify

15. This is our new favourite spot for tea time – or wine time.

The Baltimore Summerhouse homify Classic style garden Wood Green summerhouse,british,revolving,beautiful,quality,garden,light green,luxury,entertain,relax
homify

The Baltimore Summerhouse

homify
homify
homify

16. Benches with plush pillows ensure a soft and welcoming look for this gazebo.

The Balmoral Summerhouse homify Classic style garden Wood Wood effect summerhouse,luxury,quality,garden,relaxing,entertain,british
homify

The Balmoral Summerhouse

homify
homify
homify

17. Won’t this make a cute little guest bedroom out in the garden?

Posh Shed Garden Affairs Ltd Garage/shed Wood White attractive,garden shed,quality,canopy,veranda,storage,summerhouse,small garden,classic,lawnmower,double door,wooden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Posh Shed

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

18. When the weather plays along, we can enjoy this covered structure for some fresh air and lush garden views.

Gazebo Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood White gazebo,outdoor party,dining space,stylish,contemporary,english,premium,quality,flat roof,national trust,garden,porch
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

19. How great does that jam red and crisp white go together?

Log Cabin Office homify Study/office Wood Red office,studio,study,summerhouse,garden,city,small,mini,flat roof,red
homify

Log Cabin Office

homify
homify
homify

20. Or something cooler perhaps, like a lapis blue?

Blue Log Cabin homify Country style garage/shed Wood Blue blue,log cabin,wild garden,landscape,quality,summer,guestroom,studio,office,educational,pretty,idyllic
homify

Blue Log Cabin

homify
homify
homify

21. See how some modern furniture and neat potted plants can elevate that style?

Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood White summerhouse,entertaining,seating,long windows,cedar,white,quality,garden,room,relaxing,sublime
Garden Affairs Ltd

Summerhouse

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

22. An L-shaped sofa with some patterned cushions: perfect for lazy summer days.

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

23. The monochrome look works in every situation, even a little garden cottage.

Log Cabin Garden Affairs Ltd Modern Garden Wood White white,log cabin,luxury,premium,summerhouse,guesthouse,guestroom,studio,office,study,quality
Garden Affairs Ltd

Log Cabin

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

24. This one may be very small, but it definitely adds a stylish touch to this garden space.

Posh Corner Shed Garden Affairs Ltd Garage/shed Wood White shed,corner shed,garden,summerhouse,storage,white,quality,scandinavian,premium,luxury
Garden Affairs Ltd

Posh Corner Shed

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

25. This timber structure presents a shaded spot that is perfect for a garden picnic.

Iroko Box with canopy homify Modern garage/shed Wood Wood effect canopy,seating area,wood exterior,storage,sliding door,veranda,premium,quality,cube,design,modern
homify

Iroko Box with canopy

homify
homify
homify

26. We think these blue tones contrast just delightfully with the white panels, but feel free to substitute it with another colour of your choice.

Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office Wood Blue office,teenage den,studio,guesthouse,log cabin,garden,blue,white,summerhouse,seaside,premium,quality
Garden Affairs Ltd

Garden Office

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

27. See what a stunning change a few potted pretties can make?

Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Garage/shed Wood Green summerhouse,garden,studio,office,green,workshop,teenage den,luxury,premium,entertain,party,friends
Garden Affairs Ltd

Summerhouse

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

28. How about this plush garden spot to finish your novel in peace and quiet?

Oval Summerhouse homify Colonial style garden Tiles Yellow summerhouse,garden,seating,garden room,entertain,outdoor,friends,party,oval,premium,quality,luxury
homify

Oval Summerhouse

homify
homify
homify

30. Here’s an idea: add a few walls to close up this porch, and enjoy a much more spacious garden cottage.

Suffolk Garden Store and Shelter homify Country style garage/shed Wood Green veranda,porch,seating,quality,cedar roof,premium,luxury,classic,barn,woodstore,entertaining
homify

Suffolk Garden Store and Shelter

homify
homify
homify

31. We can’t decide which we like best: the striking furniture, or that fancy panelling of the stone-grey structure.

Modern Garden Shed homify Modern garage/shed Wood Grey storage,garden,modern,contemporary,sliding door,city garden,premium,quality,futuristic,stylish
homify

Modern Garden Shed

homify
homify
homify

32. Your very own art studio, away from the noisy kids! How perfect is this?

Log Cabin Art Studio Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office
Garden Affairs Ltd

Log Cabin Art Studio

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

33. Don’t you think the flowers in the foreground charmingly frame this cottage, like a scene from a fairytale?

Garden Room , Garden Affairs Ltd Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Garden Room

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

34. Conjure up your own little corner cafe vibe with wrought-iron furniture.

L. Shaped garden office Garden Affairs Ltd Country style garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

L. Shaped garden office

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

35. Is it a garden shed? Is it a pool house? How about a playroom for the kids?

Contemporary Garden Building Garden Affairs Ltd Modern Garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Contemporary Garden Building

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

36. This one certainly looks large enough to accommodate a spare bedroom plus a miniature bathroom, don’t you agree?

Summerhouses homify Classic style garden
homify

Summerhouses

homify
homify
homify

37. How elegant do those crisp whites and porch overhang make this garden cottage look?

Log Cabin Garden Affairs Ltd Colonial style garden Wood White summerhouse,log cabin,white,pure,studio,city garden,extra space,beautiful,quality,premium,luxury,hobby
Garden Affairs Ltd

Log Cabin

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

38. Now this is what we call a first-rate home office and library combined – and it could be right outside your house!

Log cabin garden room interior Garden Affairs Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Log cabin garden room interior

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

39. This elegant tool shed likes to keep it dark and mysterious via its charcoal tones.

Contemporary Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office
Garden Affairs Ltd

Contemporary Garden Office

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

40. What would you change if this was in your garden? Add some potted plants? A new paintjob?

Suffolk Hipped Roof Garage homify Prefabricated Garage
homify

Suffolk Hipped Roof Garage

homify
homify
homify

41. We think this gazebo hits a fine style note somewhere between romantic and charming.

Octagonal Cedar Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood
Garden Affairs Ltd

Octagonal Cedar Summerhouse

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

42. A rich red to contrast with the lush plants and cool garden pond – we love it!

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/ homify Country style garden
homify

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/

homify
homify
homify

43. What would you use this little structure for if it was in your yard?

Octagonal Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Country style garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Octagonal Summerhouse

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

44. This pool house looks most charming thanks to its thatched roof and monochrome façade.

Thatched Octagonal Summerhouse homify Classic style garden
homify

Thatched Octagonal Summerhouse

homify
homify
homify

Have you chosen your favourite structure? Now let’s see how you can: Create Your Own English Country Garden.

Which of these would look perfect in your garden, and what would you use it for?

