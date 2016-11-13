The best way to make any room, including a kitchen, look stunning is to go for a good colour and material scheme, as evidenced here. The natural wood of the cabinets and kitchen island structure contrast beautifully with the white and blue tiled floor. The white brick wall splashback adds another element that serves to complete the theme. What's even more beautiful about this space is the huge window/door opening onto the outside space, creating a sense of unity.

Something you can easily do in one day: add a blackboard!