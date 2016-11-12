​20 picture-perfect colour options for your kitchen

As lovers of beautiful spaces and practical solutions, we are sure you are familiar with the saying “form follows function”, which works on the principle that the shape of a building / object should be primarily based upon its proposed function or purpose. We believe that wholeheartedly as well, yet we also believe in never pushing style aside for the purpose of functionality.

Which brings us to probably the most used space in the entire house – the kitchen. It is the space where we cook, bake, dine, and work by ourselves. Yet it is also the room where we entertain friends and spend quality time with family. Thus, the kitchen is an open space in your house, meaning it needs to flaunt a certain visually pleasing look in addition to being practical.

Applying colour to your kitchen, whether through wall hues or coloured appliances, is one of the easiest (and most fun) ways to make that space better, brighter, and visually bigger.

So, let’s check out some colour possibilities to make your kitchen so much more alluring and welcoming.