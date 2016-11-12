Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​20 picture-perfect colour options for your kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

As lovers of beautiful spaces and practical solutions, we are sure you are familiar with the saying “form follows function”, which works on the principle that the shape of a building / object should be primarily based upon its proposed function or purpose. We believe that wholeheartedly as well, yet we also believe in never pushing style aside for the purpose of functionality.

Which brings us to probably the most used space in the entire house – the kitchen. It is the space where we cook, bake, dine, and work by ourselves. Yet it is also the room where we entertain friends and spend quality time with family. Thus, the kitchen is an open space in your house, meaning it needs to flaunt a certain visually pleasing look in addition to being practical.

Applying colour to your kitchen, whether through wall hues or coloured appliances, is one of the easiest (and most fun) ways to make that space better, brighter, and visually bigger.

So, let’s check out some colour possibilities to make your kitchen so much more alluring and welcoming.

1. Copper utensils paired with rustic wood? Now that’s how you do ‘homely’ and ‘cosy’!

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

2. When working with wooden countertops, we recommend soft neutrals to bring out that rustic look.

homify Kitchen Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. With white countertops and backsplashes, a stone-grey neutral can coat your entire kitchen in soft elegance.

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

4. Pastels for your cabinetry? Fantastic, but try contrasting with some bright tones via flowers and potted plants.

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

5. The monochrome look is a classy choice for a reason, as it is always refreshing, clean, and oh-so modern.

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Dealing with lots of timber surfaces? Offset these with clean concrete and stainless steel for a contemporary vibe.

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A bold hue is a terrific choice to make your kitchen pop with style, especially when bringing in mosaic tiles.

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Kitchen
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

8. Seeking that Hamptons-style look? Light sage green mixed with white cabinetry!

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

9. As long as you bring in lots of natural lighting, a dark colour scheme can work a treat.

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

10. Patterns are perfect for styling up a bland space. But keep it simple, such as a backsplash and flooring, or window treatment and tiled countertops, etc.

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY Kitchen
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

11. Think Scandinavian hues to make your kitchen look bright and open, such as light pastel colours that are minimalist and slightly youthful/soft.

Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Kitchen
Anna Clark Interiors

Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors

12. Mix up three shades of blue (with two light hues) for a kitchen that’s both mysterious and charming.

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

13. All white can be so chic, but balance it out with some patterns to avoid the clinical look.

Apartamento São Caetano, VSS ARQ VSS ARQ Kitchen
VSS ARQ

VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ

From kitchen designers to landscape architects, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

14. Marine blue mingling with stainless steel and white pendants can make a kitchen look so elegantly neat, don’t you agree?

Shabby Chic Design Kitchen Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Kitchen MDF Blue
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Shabby Chic Design Kitchen

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

15. Coloured kitchens are so much more than wall tones—add a pop of colour with a retro-style coloured appliance.

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

16. Match those tiles with the bold wall colours for a striking and electric effect.

Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Modern kitchen
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados

Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

17. More than one pattern can work in a single space, but then it has to be done correctly, as shown here.

Badkamer & tegels magazine nummer 51, Badkamer & Tegels magazine Badkamer & Tegels magazine Kitchen
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine

Badkamer & Tegels magazine
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine
Badkamer & Tegels magazine

18. Gravitating towards a very light colour for your cabinetry? Offset it with a warm and earthy neutral, like this marble backsplash/countertop.

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Modern kitchen
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

19. A vibrant yellow becomes so much more enjoyable when mixed with rustic timber surfaces. Don’t forget to add lots of natural- and artificial lighting.

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

20. On the other hand, that yellow pops a bit more when minimised and paired with a black-and-white look.

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow. homify Modern kitchen
homify

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow.

homify
homify
homify

Continuing with our colour possibilities, let’s take a look at: 10 stunning colours for South African living rooms.

A beautiful home for a simple but modern family
Which colours are you contemplating for your kitchen touch-up?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks