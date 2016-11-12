Your browser is out-of-date.

​16 easy bathroom touch-ups for under R500

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern bathroom
What are your plans for this weekend? Lounging in front of the TV (yet again)? Catching up with friends? How about spending a little time indoors to touch up that bathroom? But before you start moaning and groaning, we are not talking about hours and hours of work to revamp the entire space.

Nope, because the ideas we have in mind are much quicker, much easier, and much cheaper, yet they provide equally stylish results if you were to spend an entire day zhooshing up the bathroom. 

Interested in seeing some fabulous changes that a mere R500 can bring to your bathroom space in a matter of hours (if that long)? Then scroll right ahead…

1. If your cistern or geyser is in the bathroom, box it off with plywood for a much neater finish (might need some professional assistance or a DIY expert for this one).

Long Crendon, MailenDesign MailenDesign Scandinavian style bathroom
MailenDesign

Long Crendon

MailenDesign
MailenDesign
MailenDesign

2. Add mirrored panels to make your cabinets the full width of a small wall. Instant visual space!

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern bathroom
TOTUS

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

3. Stain your mirror frame to match your bathroom’s colour scheme.

증산리 주택 H-4, 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 Modern bathroom
피앤이(P&amp;E)건축사사무소

피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소
피앤이(P&amp;E)건축사사무소
피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소

4. Opt for some coloured and/or patterned toilet paper. Yes, something as small as this can make your bathroom look and feel more high-end.

main bathroom Progressive Design London Eclectic style bathroom
Progressive Design London

main bathroom

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

5. Decant the liquid hand soap into a beautiful soap dispenser and recycle that plastic bottle.

Dyar park twin house homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

Dyar park twin house

homify
homify
homify

6. With a grout pen, whiten up the grout and give your tiles a fabulous makeover.

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

7. Add some fun décor to the space, like some wall decals or style letters.

Extension, Loft Conversion & Complete Refurbishment – Kingston, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Extension, Loft Conversion & Complete Refurbishment – Kingston

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

Be sure to take a look at our range of expert professionals here on homify, like bathroom designers, kitchen planners, interior decorators, etc.

8. Replace rusty or dirty shower screen fixings with polished chrome ones.

Loft & Extension, Raynes Park, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Loft & Extension, Raynes Park

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

9. Rely on a striking shower curtain to instantly perk up the room.

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bathroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

10. Good at sewing? Why not conjure up your own unique window treatment with a little colour and motif?

Scandihaus, 춘건축 춘건축 Modern bathroom
춘건축

춘건축
춘건축
춘건축

11. A beautiful toilet roll holder is a cheap touch, yet can look anything but.

Miner's Cottage II: Master Bathroom design storey Rustic style bathroom shabby chic bathroom
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Master Bathroom

design storey
design storey
design storey

12. Wall decals or wallpaper (the waterproof kind) can make for a funky backsplash.

Bathroom - Sink Detail Absolute Project Management Classic style bathroom
Absolute Project Management

Bathroom—Sink Detail

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

13. Hang a few floating shelves above your toilet for extra storage.

WC Absolute Project Management Classic style bathroom
Absolute Project Management

WC

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

14. Switch up your boring textiles with some vibrant ones.

THE OLD BREWERY SHOWHOMES, Interiors at Nine to Eleven Interiors at Nine to Eleven Modern bathroom
Interiors at Nine to Eleven

THE OLD BREWERY SHOWHOMES

Interiors at Nine to Eleven
Interiors at Nine to Eleven
Interiors at Nine to Eleven

15. Using bathroom paint, splash a new colour onto those bathroom walls for a fresh look.

Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style bathroom
The Wee House Company

Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

16. Swap out old hardware (cabinet knobs, towel railings, faucets) for new ones, like matt black or stainless steel.

Master Ensuite deDraft Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom White
deDraft Ltd

Master Ensuite

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

Seeking some bathroom inspiration? Then check out these: 8 design ideas to give your bathroom a magazine look.

How many of these touch-ups could you manage for less than R500?

