Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​15 pools perfect for a small yard

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
プールコートの家, AMO設計事務所 AMO設計事務所 Pool
Loading admin actions …

Dreaming of hosting the year’s best pool party? Already imagining what décor you’ll be splashing around your swimming pool hot spot? Well feel free to continue planning, even if your yard is a bit on the small side, for today we showcase 15 swimming pools that may be small, but are still decadently alluring. 

And with these examples, you may just acquire the inspiration and creativity required to come up with unique ways of fitting a little splashing spot into your yard, regardless of its size or layout. 

Granted, none of these examples will allow you to practise your Olympic-length laps or even some deep-sea diving, but they are perfectly adequate for cooling off, showing off, and just simple relaxing.

Ready?

1. Unusual shapes are no problem

Residência Nádia & Pedro - Área externa, Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores Pool
Kátia Borges—arquitetura+interiores

Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores
Kátia Borges—arquitetura+interiores
Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores

Who needs such a large patio anyway? This backyard area was sliced up neatly to include an unusually shaped pool. But who cares about the shape, as it still presents adequate space to take a dip and practice your floating.

2. Not wide, but deep

Project in Tulum, Riviera Maya, JCandel JCandel Patios
JCandel

JCandel
JCandel
JCandel

This is another corner that has managed to squeeze in a dipping spot, made beautifully tropical thanks to the choice in plants and furniture/décor pieces. 

Even if you manage to build something not much bigger than a plunge pool, you can still submerge yourself completely, which will be most welcoming during the hot South African summers.

3. Aesthetically pleasing… and perfect

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

We love how this little splash spot fits in with the linear design of this modern house. The pool is long, thin and perfectly stark. Although not much wider than a few meters, it still allows you to indulge in a mini dive.

Good enough for us!

4. Space in the garden

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Pool
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Building a pool might mean sacrificing some garden space – but with the right tools and design, that shouldn’t be a problem.

See how these concrete tiles, mosaic patterns, and wall fountains make up for the lack in lawn. So pretty! 

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

5. Enough space for a border

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

A long and narrow back yard could be perfect for a pool, but just ensure a walkable border around the edge, even if it’s only one. 

Besides, we think this pool nestled in-between those high walls looks super cosy!

6. Along the greens

プールコートの家, AMO設計事務所 AMO設計事務所 Pool
AMO設計事務所

AMO設計事務所
AMO設計事務所
AMO設計事務所

Your back yard might just seem more open and bigger once you clear out some weeds and trees. This lap pool fits in perfectly now that a few shrubs have been removed, leaving some fresh vegetation along the side to form a charming border.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Raised up

Casa Horizonte 9, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Eclectic style houses
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos

What could also look oh-so stunning is raising up the ground and opting for a swimming pool that functions more like a spa pool – one that you have to step up and into, instead of down.

Plus, you can get more space by building up and adding walls around it.

8. A double duo

Residencia Ravelli - Condominio Debora Cristina, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Garden Pool
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

Speaking of which, if you have the space, why not just add a little spa pool to your splashing spot? This example opted for one as part of the main pool, and it doesn’t take up too much room at all. 

Isn’t a little extra trouble (and spending) worth the major indulgence afterwards?

9. The outside bubble bath

Piscina e Giardino , GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Pool
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

This stylish and sophisticated pool may not technically be classified as a swimming pool, but the words “spa pool” is still good enough for us. Notice how delightful this bubbling cooling-off spot looks, built into grey ceramic tiling with a white slide back cover. 

Add a few plush cushions on the side, and it’s a super elegant spot for soaking.

10. A high-rise view

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Patios
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

It’s certainly not impossible to build a splash pool into a wooden terrace, as shown in this example of a rustic home. See how gorgeously that spot has been designed to fit in with the house’s design and the natural surroundings.

11. A simple hole in the ground

Asian Lifestyle in Mitteldeutschland, Klaus Geyer Elektrotechnik Klaus Geyer Elektrotechnik Pool
Klaus Geyer Elektrotechnik

Klaus Geyer Elektrotechnik
Klaus Geyer Elektrotechnik
Klaus Geyer Elektrotechnik

As this example proves to us, you really don’t require much more than a few meters into the ground. The end result, with the right materials, can be a most splendid pool.

Add some decking around it, and you have the ultimate lounging spot for this summer (don’t forget the sunscreen).

12. Tiny, yet so terrific

VIVIENDA VISTA REAL, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Pool
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

See how the right touches can elevate even the simplest of designs? Sealed with a beautiful mosaic and surrounded by dark wooden panelling, this splash spot is a fashionable masterpiece. 

What a small pool lacks in size, it can make up for in style.

13. Accessories are crucial

Dr. Suraj, director4 director4 Pool
director4

director4
director4
director4

Don’t forget about aesthetic appeal, which will be ensured via the correct accessories. Here, the amazing sun umbrella adds the perfect touch. 

Matching furniture with the terrace is another great idea to complete the look you’re going for.

14. The cityscape view

APARTAMENTO 2, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Pool
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

We think this cityscape balcony made the right move by converting to a pool area. Edged in pale concrete and surrounded by pot plants, this is a most dazzling space. 

Most importantly, a thin wire fence surrounds the swimming area, which means swimmers are still safe – and can definitely make the ‘pool-less’ neighbours jealous!

15. A fabulous, private area

Lujosa Terraza con Jacuzzi: Ideal para Parejas, SENZA ESPACIOS SENZA ESPACIOS Pool
SENZA ESPACIOS

SENZA ESPACIOS
SENZA ESPACIOS
SENZA ESPACIOS

This little side area of the house is so small, you’d be forgiven for not thinking about adding a pool. But just look how gorgeous this one turned out! 

So perfect for relaxing, so elegant thanks to the lighting and potted plants, and so romantic at both day and night.

Speaking of romance, do you know how to go about Designing a seductively romantic bedroom? Then take a look…

Explore this little family home with us (you'll fall in love!)
Which of these pool designs could work in your back yard?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks