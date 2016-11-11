​15 pools perfect for a small yard

Dreaming of hosting the year’s best pool party? Already imagining what décor you’ll be splashing around your swimming pool hot spot? Well feel free to continue planning, even if your yard is a bit on the small side, for today we showcase 15 swimming pools that may be small, but are still decadently alluring.

And with these examples, you may just acquire the inspiration and creativity required to come up with unique ways of fitting a little splashing spot into your yard, regardless of its size or layout.

Granted, none of these examples will allow you to practise your Olympic-length laps or even some deep-sea diving, but they are perfectly adequate for cooling off, showing off, and just simple relaxing.

Ready?