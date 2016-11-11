​15 pools perfect for a small yard

Dreaming of hosting the year’s best pool party? Already imagining what décor you’ll be splashing around your swimming pool hot spot? Well feel free to continue planning, even if your yard is a bit on the small side, for today we showcase 15 swimming pools that may be small, but are still decadently alluring.
And with these examples, you may just acquire the inspiration and creativity required to come up with unique ways of fitting a little splashing spot into your yard, regardless of its size or layout.
Granted, none of these examples will allow you to practise your Olympic-length laps or even some deep-sea diving, but they are perfectly adequate for cooling off, showing off, and just simple relaxing.
Ready?
Who needs such a large patio anyway? This backyard area was sliced up neatly to include an unusually shaped pool. But who cares about the shape, as it still presents adequate space to take a dip and practice your floating.
This is another corner that has managed to squeeze in a dipping spot, made beautifully tropical thanks to the choice in plants and furniture/décor pieces.
Even if you manage to build something not much bigger than a plunge pool, you can still submerge yourself completely, which will be most welcoming during the hot South African summers.
We love how this little splash spot fits in with the linear design of this modern house. The pool is long, thin and perfectly stark. Although not much wider than a few meters, it still allows you to indulge in a mini dive.
Good enough for us!
Building a pool might mean sacrificing some garden space – but with the right tools and design, that shouldn’t be a problem.
See how these concrete tiles, mosaic patterns, and wall fountains make up for the lack in lawn. So pretty!
A long and narrow back yard could be perfect for a pool, but just ensure a walkable border around the edge, even if it’s only one.
Besides, we think this pool nestled in-between those high walls looks super cosy!
Your back yard might just seem more open and bigger once you clear out some weeds and trees. This lap pool fits in perfectly now that a few shrubs have been removed, leaving some fresh vegetation along the side to form a charming border.
What could also look oh-so stunning is raising up the ground and opting for a swimming pool that functions more like a spa pool – one that you have to step up and into, instead of down.
Plus, you can get more space by building up and adding walls around it.
Speaking of which, if you have the space, why not just add a little spa pool to your splashing spot? This example opted for one as part of the main pool, and it doesn’t take up too much room at all.
Isn’t a little extra trouble (and spending) worth the major indulgence afterwards?
This stylish and sophisticated pool may not technically be classified as a swimming pool, but the words “spa pool” is still good enough for us. Notice how delightful this bubbling cooling-off spot looks, built into grey ceramic tiling with a white slide back cover.
Add a few plush cushions on the side, and it’s a super elegant spot for soaking.
It’s certainly not impossible to build a splash pool into a wooden terrace, as shown in this example of a rustic home. See how gorgeously that spot has been designed to fit in with the house’s design and the natural surroundings.
As this example proves to us, you really don’t require much more than a few meters into the ground. The end result, with the right materials, can be a most splendid pool.
Add some decking around it, and you have the ultimate lounging spot for this summer (don’t forget the sunscreen).
See how the right touches can elevate even the simplest of designs? Sealed with a beautiful mosaic and surrounded by dark wooden panelling, this splash spot is a fashionable masterpiece.
What a small pool lacks in size, it can make up for in style.
Don’t forget about aesthetic appeal, which will be ensured via the correct accessories. Here, the amazing sun umbrella adds the perfect touch.
Matching furniture with the terrace is another great idea to complete the look you’re going for.
We think this cityscape balcony made the right move by converting to a pool area. Edged in pale concrete and surrounded by pot plants, this is a most dazzling space.
Most importantly, a thin wire fence surrounds the swimming area, which means swimmers are still safe – and can definitely make the ‘pool-less’ neighbours jealous!
This little side area of the house is so small, you’d be forgiven for not thinking about adding a pool. But just look how gorgeous this one turned out!
So perfect for relaxing, so elegant thanks to the lighting and potted plants, and so romantic at both day and night.
