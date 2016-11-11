Your browser is out-of-date.

​14 South African homes that are too good to be true

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Mosi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Whether it’s a rustic little flat in Pretoria or a gorgeous seaside mansion in Ballito, South African architecture is definitely a talent that deserves recognition. Nobody can deny the unique appeal that our country’s architectural geniuses bring to the design table, especially when combined with breathtaking scenery, like a lush bushveld, a fabulous beach, or even a cityscape that shines and glitters as soon as the sun sets.

To celebrate our love for beautiful structures, and our appreciation for local designs, we thought we’d take a look at 14 proudly South African houses that are too good to ignore. Although all of these flaunt a gorgeous modern style, some tend to gravitate towards the rustic design, while others take on a more sleek and cutting-edge approach to beauty.

Which one(s) would you pick as your favourite(s)?

1. Sleek architecture, clean lines, and a striking colour palette – who wouldn’t give this house a second glance?

House Basson, Orton Architects Orton Architects
Orton Architects

House Basson

Orton Architects
Orton Architects
Orton Architects

2. A terrific combination of modern materials and elegant neutrals ensure this house’s façade is anything but forgettable.

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

3. Don’t you just love that magnificent stone coating, contrasting so perfectly with the lush garden?

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

4. We are blown away by this double-volume beauty with its wooden deck and gorgeous pool.

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

5. The two mono-pitched roofs ensure a striking balanced look – and we just love the warm brick surfaces.

Eagle Canyon House Blue Designs Architectural Designers Modern houses Bricks Modern House
Blue Designs Architectural Designers

Eagle Canyon House

Blue Designs Architectural Designers
Blue Designs Architectural Designers
Blue Designs Architectural Designers

6. This contemporary house has a picture-perfect yard – plus an ocean view!

Mossel Bay Golf Estate, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern houses
Rudman Visagie

Mossel Bay Golf Estate

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Notice how this home echoes the old Cape Dutch style, putting a much more contemporary twist on its design.

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch) Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates Minimalist house
Reinier Brönn Architects &amp; Associates

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch)

Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects &amp; Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates

8. Thanks to the clerestory windows, natural lighting becomes one of the main interior features. And we can’t deny the exceptional appeal of the façade’s materials either.

Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

9. This modern house is all about relaxation, providing a spacious terrace and large open glass doors to welcome in the Cape Town view.

House Hout Bay - Babett Frehrking Architect Babett Frehrking Architect Patios White
Babett Frehrking Architect

House Hout Bay—Babett Frehrking Architect

Babett Frehrking Architect
Babett Frehrking Architect
Babett Frehrking Architect

10. The Scandinavian design gets a local contemporary makeover that looks oh-so alluring and most welcoming.

House, Nieuwoudt Architects Nieuwoudt Architects Scandinavian style houses Bricks Wood effect
Nieuwoudt Architects

House

Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects

11. A clean-cut style that adds a bit of raw charm thanks to the stone-clad walls at the bottom. And look: a floating pool!

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

12. This spacious design links up with the exteriors due to its openness. Contemporary elegance in the raw bushveld.

House Duk , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Duk

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

13. For backyard socialising, we prefer this modern creation, which also puts a strong emphasis on aesthetic appeal.

House Mosi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Mosi

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

14. Glass surfaces and open storeys ensure that this Cape Town gem gets the most out of its view.

View from the front homify Modern houses mountain,landscape,cape town,sculptural,lighting
homify

View from the front

homify
homify
homify

Should you want to see more of this gorgeous structure, take a look at: Explore this stunning South African home with us.

12 ways to decorate your walls with stone, so they look spectacular!
Which of these houses would you pick, and why?

