The small but amazing shed house

Simple, small and surreptitious is in fashion when it comes to houses as dwellers begin to live more eco-conscious and sustainable lives. This beautiful shed house by Martin Martin Architects is no exception. The Spanish architect knows how to use clean lines, simple designs, space and natural tones to create a modern masterpiece.

A basic shed house can become a beautiful home, showing that size doesn't necessarily matter when it comes to design. What's more is that a minimalist style can complement the beautiful, natural surrounds of a property. Martin Martin Architects have mirrored the simple design of the outside of the house inside, keeping a bare necessities approach throughout.

Follow us as we explore this shed house from the outside in.