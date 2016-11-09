8 kitchen bar ideas that are easy to copy!

Kitchen tables and chairs can be merged together to create a single kitchen bar. If you choose a space in your kitchen for the bar, you can create a really stylish design and the perfect spot for some funky or trendy stools. This can be used for breakfast, coffee catch-ups or even evening cocktails!

What's more is that there are kitchen bar stools available that can be adjusted, giving this space a more informal look and feel. There are so many chairs on the market that can be adapted to any style.

As we will soon find out, your bar doesn't always necessarily have to be in the kitchen either.

Today, we are going to look at 8 bars that are easy to copy so that you can get some inspiration for your own home!

Let's take a look!