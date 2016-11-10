​4 homes built in old shipping containers (super cheap!)

Like everything else in life, architecture continues to evolve (fortunately for us). What was considered “hot” 25 years ago may seem old now, but trust us when we say that it’s due to make a comeback any day now.

But who would have ever thought that huge shipping containers would one day double up as houses? Yet that is precisely what happened, and it seems to be quite the trend in terms of low-cost and small-scale living, especially overseas.

Container homes are exactly what they sound like: big steel shipping containers undergoing slight maintenance in order to function as houses. Sometimes they are expanded or added onto other container to become more spacious, sometimes not. But nobody can deny the appeal that they provide, especially price-wise, as container homes are significantly more cost-effective than traditional structures.

Let’s take a look at 4 unique examples, brought to us by home-building team BOUTIQUE MODERN LTD, from New Haven, East Sussex in England.