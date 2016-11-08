A small prefab home with everything you need

Today, we are going to travel all the way to Mexico and experience how design professionals Romero De La Mora have created a gorgeous little family home that is simple yet sophisticated, fabulous yet functional and homely yet trendy.

This house is not the largest house that we've explored nor the most fashionable, yet it is a wonderful example of just how incredible a design can be when the designers have a clear plan and a simple concept.

What's more is that we will get a little glimpse into current trends and modern designs, picking up some tips and tricks for our own homes.

Are you ready to take a look?