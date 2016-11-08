A small prefab home with everything you need

Today, we are going to travel all the way to Mexico and experience how design professionals Romero De La Mora have created a gorgeous little family home that is simple yet sophisticated, fabulous yet functional and homely yet trendy.
This house is not the largest house that we've explored nor the most fashionable, yet it is a wonderful example of just how incredible a design can be when the designers have a clear plan and a simple concept.
What's more is that we will get a little glimpse into current trends and modern designs, picking up some tips and tricks for our own homes.
Are you ready to take a look?
From the front of the house, we can see that it is a simple home with a very peaceful ambiance, especially in the evening.
The designers have gone for a sophisticated and contemporary flat roof, which neatly houses the home below it. We can also see how the designers have played with the horizontal planes, creating different levels with the most practical and efficient design.
Cement steps lead up to the double front door, which makes for a very welcoming and warm design. A big palm tree finishes off the look and feel of the facade, creating a naturally appealing facade.
On the right, there is a neat little spot where cars can be parked. A car park is a very important element, especially when it comes to a South African home.
In this image, we can see how the dining room, living room and kitchen all flow into one another in a very neat and open plan design.
The designers have gone for neutral tones in the interior space, including pale floors, beige furniture and white walls. This creates a cocoon-like effect, enveloping the family in its warmth.
The kitchen features a fabulous kitchen island, which subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the living area. It also provides a wonderful area where the family can gather around over cups of coffee or bowls of cereal.
The trick when it comes to a small home is to combine functional elements with cutting-edge design.
This is exactly what we see in the living room, where a niche has been incorporated into the wall, housing the very trendy fireplace. This fireplace serves to keep the family warm in winter, but also adds a whole new dimension to the design of the living area.
Little pot plants and vases of flowers have also been included throughout the interior, breathing new life into the inside space while remaining subtle and natural—a great design tip!
You'll also notice that the lighting used throughout the home has been carefully chosen to enhance certain details of the design, while creating a beautiful sense of ambiance.
A scullery is a wonderful addition to any kitchen, allowing you to make a little bit of a mess while you're entertaining, without it being seen.
It also gives you more space to store condiments, cutlery and crockery as well as a sink area for washing up. You don't have to worry about how the plates and glasses drying will impact the aesthetic design of your kitchen either!
Kitchen storage is vital to any home, keeping items carefully organised. Invest in shelves, drawers, cupboards and cabinets as much as possible—and a scullery too if you have the space!
The bathroom in this beautiful little home is simply exquisite with its soft beige tones and ceramic surfaces. This makes for a very warm and cosy design that is very peaceful and serene.
The large mirror that runs across the wall adds depth to the space, making it seem that much bigger than it really is. This is a great design tip!
The wall features beautiful little feathers, which add to the calming ambiance of this room. You can achieve the same look and feel by incorporating wallpaper in your bathroom or wall art.
In this image, we can see how the bathroom features a gorgeous stone wall, which brings a wonderful natural element into the modern bathroom. This merges rustic with contemporary, creating a very appealing interior design.
Don't you love this very sophisticated bath and the savvy shower? This is a bathroom that dreams are made of!
In this image, we can see how the facade features large glass windows and doors throughout. This creates a seamless connection between the interior and exterior space.
The wonderful advantage of this design is that it visually expands the interior of the home, making for a very spacious and expansive looking home.
This home is incredibly appealing thanks to its modern finishes and stylish features!