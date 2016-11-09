​6 prefab homes (with plans) for you to enjoy

When it comes to prefabricated houses (also known as ‘prefabs’ or ‘modular homes’), the advantages are quite a few. However, the two main benefits that are usually at the top of the list are cost-effectiveness and construction time.

But even though prefabs have taken the world by storm (especially overseas), a lot of people still think of them as second-rate structures that are not up to code. This may possibly be due to their budget-friendly benefit which leads people to think that they might not be as stable (or good-looking) as a more traditional type of house.

Not true at all! In fact, to show you just how stylish the average prefab house can be, we have gathered 6 small-yet-stunning examples of prefab houses, complete with architectural plans, to give you an overview of these little gems and their devotion to clever layouts.

Ready to pick your favourite?