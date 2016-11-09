​6 prefab homes (with plans) for you to enjoy

When it comes to prefabricated houses (also known as ‘prefabs’ or ‘modular homes’), the advantages are quite a few. However, the two main benefits that are usually at the top of the list are cost-effectiveness and construction time.
But even though prefabs have taken the world by storm (especially overseas), a lot of people still think of them as second-rate structures that are not up to code. This may possibly be due to their budget-friendly benefit which leads people to think that they might not be as stable (or good-looking) as a more traditional type of house.
Not true at all! In fact, to show you just how stylish the average prefab house can be, we have gathered 6 small-yet-stunning examples of prefab houses, complete with architectural plans, to give you an overview of these little gems and their devotion to clever layouts.
Ready to pick your favourite?
First up on our list is a contemporary design from an architectural company in Russia – yes, that is how far the prefab trend has spread. Flaunting a crisp-white façade, elegant windows, and a slightly pitched roof in charcoal black, nobody will be the wiser that this creation is a prefab – and that its owners scored big time with both construction time and costs.
Although the house is a bit on the modest side, the architectural drawing reveals to us that all required spaces have been included in the layout.
In addition to an open-plan kitchen-living-dining room area, this structure presents three bedrooms (count’ em!), two bathrooms, and more than ample space for a myriad of décor items such as bookcases, credenzas, and wall art.
Now this little creation is a true charmer. The architects have opted for a very traditional look, which means this home will remain trendy for years to come.
With both light and dark neutrals adorning the outside, the house presents a very friendly face that is also quite secretive – hence the minimum amount of windows on the front side.
Can’t you just see yourself pulling up to this beauty every evening?
The floor plan of the ground volume presents a spacious layout, with ample seating- and dining surfaces for a host of family and friends. A fireplace ensures a cosy ambience in the open-plan living- and dining room.
And here we can also see that more windows have been located at the back – no doubt to take in the garden views.
Another modern beauty just waiting to adorn your suburb – but where your neighbours have to wait months and months for their abode, this one could be finished and completely yours in a matter of weeks.
The neutral scheme of the façade ensures a clean and straightforward look, with some wooden surfaces and a grey shingled-roof adding a bit of detail to the exterior side.
Want to see what the layout has to offer?
A most spacious interior awaits us, with a layout that flows comfortably from one corner to the next. The two bedrooms share a bathroom, while a cute little corner has been squared off for a dining area, neatly placed between the kitchen and living room.
And with a spacious terrace like the one situated at the back, who could have any cause for complaint?
Our next example flaunts a most contemporary structure that believes in the “less is more” philosophy. That is why there is no pitched roof, no extravagant windows, and no overly embellished corners or niches situated anywhere in the façade.
The only element here that is slightly excessive is that variety of square timber panelling, flaunting rich and warm colours to make the house seem that much more homely.
This beauty is perfect for the single person or young couple, as it presents little space and the mere essentials. But judging from this architectural plan, the layout is pretty far from cramped or cluttered, as ample moving space has been ensured for the interior areas.
Besides, when things get a bit too tight in there, you can always go catch some fresh air on a comfy lounger on the wooden deck outside!
Think of this structure as the same cube shape from before, mixed with some cutting-edge style. This type of style can be described as “rigid cube”, which generates intermediate spaces that are neither open nor closed.
The aim is to make the inhabitants feel sheltered inside their home, but you can’t deny the aesthetic appeal this adds to the house, especially on the outside. Just see the quaint patio on the far right at the back, where a lavish little lounging spot has been designed for the owners.
With a stunning swimming pool and deck like that, who wants an interior space? But seriously, the house’s interior layout presents more than adequate surfaces for moving, relaxing, working, and just “living” in general.
It’s a good thing so much space has been included for the dining area, as a house with such sleek style and alluring outdoor design is sure to see many friends drop by for a visit or the occasional pool party!
That little gable window in the roof adds so much charm to this house! Throw in a gable roof, warm neutral tones, a sweet little side porch, an attractive design with an intermingling of modern materials, and we fully understand this creation’s immense popularity.
But can the inside continue the “wow” factor?
It would seem so! The layout for the ground floor looks to be a most inviting design that makes the most of its limited legroom. The architects have managed to space out the living areas, kitchen, dining room, and entrance hall delightfully while ensuring a flow that looks most comfortable.
