​The bright little home perfect for a small family

Not all of us dream of living in humongous mansions with a multitude of giant rooms. Sometimes smaller and cosier can be better, especially when it goes hand in hand with some charm and old-school style for that homely feeling.
If this sounds more up your alley, then you are going to love today’s homify 360° piece: a small and bright little flat in Portugal that is ideal for a small family. But even though this structure is small, it is firmly devoted to aesthetic quality, as you will see with the stunning windows, beautiful French doors, striking patterns, cool and clean colours, and wooden parquet floors.
So, for a small space that presents a rather large dose of creativity and style, step right up!
We thought we’d kick off our tour in the kitchen – and after seeing those pretty patterns on the floor, can you still wonder why? Adding a vibrant and decorative touch to the space, the monochrome detailed floor looks ready to become the star player in this neutral-toned kitchen.
Hints of wood and stainless steel also come out to play, breaking the continuity of the white surfaces.
‘Casual charm’ is the term we’d use to describe this interior style – just take a look at the funky vintage trunk-cum-coffee table that anchors the space while adding a sense of history to the room.
Although neutrals rule the colour scheme (and make the room so visually spacious), we can’t overlook the striking cool tones that ensure a bit of contrast on those stone-grey sofas.
Thanks to clear windows (and no window treatment), the open-plan space is bathed in glowing natural light. By merging the living room and dining area, the architects succeeded in making the space appear more expansive – a clever design trick that really pays off.
Taking its cue from the kitchen, the bathroom also treats us to some funky floor pattern with a dark-blue-and-white combination. The remaining décor is cast in neutral whites and warm timber that exudes the same sense of casual sophistication we saw in the rest of the apartment.
The spare bedroom has been perfectly furnished to accommodate two playful youngsters. Just look at those twin beds in the same stone grey as the living room sofa, appearing most voluminous and comforting.
Crisp white adorns the walls, positively glowing due to the natural light seeping in through the window. Although not a lot of wall art can be seen here, there is no shortage of fun and charming elements thanks to the bookcase with its multitude of playful possibilities.
The other side of the children’s room reveals a more serious (but far from dull) side: a bar area that conjures up a desk surface for when homework time rolls around.
Natural light continues to stream indoors, undoubtedly thanks to those fantastic French doors that insert a touch of class in this space that seems so perfect for both playing and studying.
The master bedroom appears equally inviting as the kids’ room, albeit on a more stylish level. A large and luxurious bed takes centre stage, with its muted ones tying in beautifully with the black-and-white photographs adorning the wall (functioning as a curious type of headboard, no doubt).
And what is that in the distance? Another set of French doors, adding the chic factor while leading us to a private conservatory outside.
Who said a young family can’t be privy to so much style and class in their little apartment?
Take a look at these: 5 Tiny Apartment Ideas to Inspire You.