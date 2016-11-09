​The bright little home perfect for a small family

Not all of us dream of living in humongous mansions with a multitude of giant rooms. Sometimes smaller and cosier can be better, especially when it goes hand in hand with some charm and old-school style for that homely feeling.

If this sounds more up your alley, then you are going to love today’s homify 360° piece: a small and bright little flat in Portugal that is ideal for a small family. But even though this structure is small, it is firmly devoted to aesthetic quality, as you will see with the stunning windows, beautiful French doors, striking patterns, cool and clean colours, and wooden parquet floors.

So, for a small space that presents a rather large dose of creativity and style, step right up!