A beautiful home for a simple but modern family

In this homify 360 edition, we visit a simple but stylish home that would be perfect for just about any modern family. The home has a spacious and elegant appeal, with a strong façade and a luxurious interior to match. It’s a fantastic blend of rustic styling and modern detail, creating an unbelievably comfortable and attractive décor. The villa has an aesthetically pleasing design, without compromising functional space. So with those things in mind, let's take a look at it room by room.
From this image we can clearly see that the architecture of this home is the perfect fit for the spacious piece of land on which it is situated. The double storey house has a classic design, with a brick façade adding a traditional feeling, and thanks to the many windows, the home will always have a welcomed amount of fresh air and natural light throughout the day.
The backyard is another expansive feature of this lovely family home, there's no shortage of space around here. The gorgeous green lawn is a great spot for kids to enjoy outdoor playtime in a safe environment. And with summer upon us, a braai with family and friends is a must-have weekend event too. It may be worthwhile to contact a landscaper to plan your garden perfectly, if you want a versatile and managable space. This way you’ll never have to maintain your garden yourself… it’s a lot of hard work!
As we enter the home, we get a sense of warmth as a result of the welcoming atmosphere. The living room is modern and sophisticated, with white furniture, dark wood flooring and some contemporary appliances such as a flat screen TV. The room has an abundance of comfortable seating options, making it a great spot to welcome and entertain guests. But wait until you see it from another perspective…
A striking feature of this living room it the sleek marble wall. It is an interesting décor element that is sure to attract the attention of guests. Although marble is often associated with lavish design and opulence, the colour and sheen of the material enhances the bright and shiny atmosphere of this living room too, without making it too ostentatious. On the contrary, it actually makes it much more inviting and cosy, don’t you think? From this perspective, we also catch a glimpse of the dining room in the background, and we cannot wait to explore it too.
The dining room of this home is grand and luxurious, with rich wooden furniture adding a touch of tradition and charm to the otherwise modern home. The 12-seater dining table is an essential for those themed dinner party evenings, where friends and family can enjoy a scrumptious meal in an elegantly decorated and adequately spacious room. The old fashioned display cabinet is another great classic touch, allowing the inhabitants of the home to store their prized china, while also displaying some personal items and memories of a bygone era.
While an indoor swimming pool may not be a typical rustic home feature, it does add a functional and lavish aspect to this family home. The space includes a wooden deck and seating area, allowing the family to relax in between swimming sessions, so it's a comfortable and functional feature as well. It allows the family to enjoy a swim at any time of the day or night, regardless of the weather. Now wouldn't that be awesome?