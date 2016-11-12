A beautiful home for a simple but modern family

A striking feature of this living room it the sleek marble wall. It is an interesting décor element that is sure to attract the attention of guests. Although marble is often associated with lavish design and opulence, the colour and sheen of the material enhances the bright and shiny atmosphere of this living room too, without making it too ostentatious. On the contrary, it actually makes it much more inviting and cosy, don’t you think? From this perspective, we also catch a glimpse of the dining room in the background, and we cannot wait to explore it too.