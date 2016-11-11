15 photos from a dreamy one-storey house

Today we visit a spacious home of beauty, charm and elegance. The one-storey space is unbelievably dreamy and comfortable, with its neutral colour decor, luxurious appeal and modern appliances creating a fantastic ambiance. The home is a lot more spacious than you would think, and the architects aimed to make the interior cosy, friendly and elegant. The 15 photos featured in this article will definitely be of inspiration to you, and we cannot wait to show you the home in all its splendour!
The façade of this lovely home is adorable and simple. The large windows add a charming and friendly appearance, while also welcoming sunshine and fresh air throughout the day. And with a garden so quaint, anyone would feel at home too.
The terrace with its pretty pergola incorporates a usable outdoor area to this home. So those fun evenings with friends and family will be an enjoyable experience under the stars.
The view from the courtyard shows a detail that is completely opposite from the privacy of the façade. The glorious glazing is great for admiring the view of the garden from the interior, while also ensuring that the beauty of the home can be enjoyed from the garden.
The open plan living space of this home includes a living room, dining area and of course stunning kitchen. The neutral colour palette of this interior is definitely sophisticated, but also has a cosiness and elegance. The dining area is located next to the kitchen island, allowing for quick and efficient meal prep and serving. The choice of lighting is sultry, perfect for those intimate dinners for two.
Although the living room maintains the same neutral colour palette, the textured wall adds an interesting effect of modernity and aesthetic appeal. This is enhanced by the contemporary fireplace, and perfectly placed comfortable sofas. What better way to enjoy the evening is silence and chic style? Simply cosy up in front of the fireplace and begin relaxing.
The guest bathroom is a bit more quirky and unconventional when compared to the rest of the sophisticated style of this home. The wooden walls, along with the coral countertops is different, yet quite elegant too. The artistic feature of this bathroom is incorporated by the woven leaves of the wallpaper, which makes a statement of style. And with the large mirror and brilliant illumination to enhance the size of the bathroom, the décor is just sublime.
If you loved a look at this sophisticated home that's filled with inspiration, then 12 spectacular and affordable ideas for the walls in your home will get your creativity flowing too!