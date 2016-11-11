Your browser is out-of-date.

9 incredible shower boxes for your bathroom!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Fazenda em Bandeirantes - PR, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Country style bathroom
A bathroom with a gorgeous shower is something to look forward at the start or end of every day. This article features 9 fantastic shower ideas that promise to get your bathroom looking amazing, attractive and absolutely comfortable too. Taking a shower doesn’t need to be an unimaginative daily ritual anymore, and with these brilliant, modern ideas, your regular routine will be a lot more enjoyable. Let’s see what the bathroom designers have in mind for a special yet serene bathing experience.

1. Double shower

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Modern bathroom
A double shower in the bathroom is a great idea if you've got a lot of space to work with. The transparent glazing is elegant and sophisticated, and the bonus is you’ll never have to wait for your significant other to finish their shower before you can start your day. This bathroom also features a spacious bath tub, for those relaxing evenings alone.

2. Mosaic

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
A shower cubicle decorated in mosaic tiles adds a sensational effect to the overall bathroom décor look. It’s fun, versatile with the colour choice evoking a sleek modern style, or even a calming and rustic, relaxing atmosphere. This mosaic with the minimalist all-white fixtures is a superb take on contemporary bathroom design.

3. All-white

Residência Jardim do Sol - II, INOVA Arquitetura INOVA Arquitetura Modern bathroom
A white bathroom is comfortable, tidy and uncluttered in terms of décor, but a smart and sophsticated way to enhance the overall look is to opt for brilliant lighting and glazing.

4. Industrial

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição, Marcella Loeb Marcella Loeb Modern bathroom
The exposed concrete wall of this bathroom may look like a work in progress to some, but those in the know will definitely see the industrial appeal of this chic design.

5. Wooden

Fazenda em Bandeirantes - PR, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Country style bathroom
A bathroom that’s a combination of neutral colours, wooden textures and expert glazing will have a dramatic and vibrant effect on the home. It’s an exceptional choice for a gorgeous contrast. The shade of terracotta is an interesting take on décor.

6. Curvy

Apartamento Jatobá, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern bathroom
The curvy lines of this shower are elegant and attractive. It’s a quirky décor choice from the design and layout perspective and even the fixtures and colours are bold choices. This bathroom is great option for a modern home.

7. Window effect

Urban Loft, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern bathroom
If you live in a high rise apartment with a view of the city, then incorporating a window into your bathroom is an awesome way to add a creative and evolving sight to the space, and because of the lofty height, you won't have to worry about prying eyes.

8. Nature

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Incorporating a touch of nature into your bathroom is a pleasant way to include a fresh scent and some gorgeous greenery—which doubles as cool decor. The overall ambiance of the space will be significantly enhanced. But remember to go for plants that are resistant to moisture and humidity in the bathroom too.

9. Colour gradient

MAISON VITORIA, Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Modern bathroom
This brings us to the end of today's little guide to bathrooms, but the final selection displays a lovely effect—the possibility of varying shades of the same colour for a gradient effect that is creative and pleasing to the eye. It’s an out of the box way to get your bathroom looking brilliant! If you are still looking for decor inspiration for your bathroom, then these are: 8 design ideas to give your bathroom a magazine look that might take your fancy.

Do any of these bathroom ideas attract you?

