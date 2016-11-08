Your browser is out-of-date.

​16 life-changing tips for those with small closets

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
VESTIDORES, CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. Classic style dressing room
A small closet can really cramp your style, especially if you have a BIG love for fashion. What began as a cute little place for your collection of clothes has suddenly turned into a messy and cluttered space that can barely hold those new belts and shoes you just bought.

What to do? 

Well, here on homify we are all about rectifying the situation and adding some beauty, which is why we have compiled a few tips to help make your life so much easier – and your small closet so much better. 

And no need to stress that any of these ideas will not fit in with your bedroom’s style; these tips are all designer-approved!

1. Add doorknobs to your walls for hanging up tomorrow’s outfit.

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

2. Don’t let unused corners go to waste – they can hold much more than you think, especially for your shoe collection.

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
ERRASTI

ERRASTI
ERRASTI
ERRASTI

3. We definitely approve of these wall baskets, which are perfect for your belts, scarves, and other accessories.

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Korbo

Inspiration

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

4. Cordon off some dead space with a stylish curtain and conjure up an extra closet area.

Французский уголок в "Балтийской жемчужине", Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Eclectic style dressing rooms
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

5. Arrange your clothes by season and pack away those unused fashions to score more closet space.

HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON, DPS ltd. DPS ltd. Modern dressing room
DPS ltd.

HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON

DPS ltd.
DPS ltd.
DPS ltd.

6. Broken or unused shoes need to be thrown out – it’s tough, but at least you’ll have more space than before.

Bespoke shoe cabinet In:Style Direct Classic style dressing room
In:Style Direct

Bespoke shoe cabinet

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

7. Items like bags and belts can be hung against a wall to free up a wealth of closet space.

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Classic style dressing room
Tim Wood Limited

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

8. Add clever storage areas to your bedroom, like an ottoman with a lift-up lid.

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Eclectic style dressing rooms
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

9. Only hang what you need to and fold the rest. That way, your clothes will take up much less space.

Leather Floored Walk-In Wardrobe homify Modern dressing room
homify

Leather Floored Walk-In Wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

10. Repurpose transitional areas (like a hallway to your en-suite) to create more rail space.

Belsize Park Gardens, Living in Space Living in Space Dressing room
Living in Space

Belsize Park Gardens

Living in Space
Living in Space
Living in Space

11. Ever thought of turning an awkward loft space into a dressing room?

Loft Conversion , Progressive Design London Progressive Design London Modern dressing room
Progressive Design London

Loft Conversion

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

12. Add cupboards to spare rooms and keep only day-to-day items in your bedroom.

상도동 반달집, 리슈건축 리슈건축 Modern dressing room
리슈건축

리슈건축
리슈건축
리슈건축

13. Hang bulky items (like scarves and belts) on hangers and free up more drawer space.

Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern dressing room
Etons of Bath

Victorian Townhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

14. Force yourself to clean out your closet once a year, donating all items you haven’t worn in the last 12 months.

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Open-front shelves aren’t just for books; they can do so much for your clothing storage too.

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

16. Do you really need a home office? How about indulging yourself and turning that small spare room into a dressing space just for you?

VESTIDORES, CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. Classic style dressing room
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

On the other hand, there are so many other options… Take a look at: What To Do With That Spare Room?

How are you planning on winning the war against that small closet?

