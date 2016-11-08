​16 life-changing tips for those with small closets

A small closet can really cramp your style, especially if you have a BIG love for fashion. What began as a cute little place for your collection of clothes has suddenly turned into a messy and cluttered space that can barely hold those new belts and shoes you just bought.

What to do?

Well, here on homify we are all about rectifying the situation and adding some beauty, which is why we have compiled a few tips to help make your life so much easier – and your small closet so much better.

And no need to stress that any of these ideas will not fit in with your bedroom’s style; these tips are all designer-approved!