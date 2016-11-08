12 easy and inspiring ideas for small bathrooms

There are a lot of homes that contain small, secondary bathrooms right at the entrance of a home or as you walk down the corridor. This bathroom is allocated for guests and visitors.
This is why the design of this small space requires a different method in comparison to the main bathroom of the house, for example. There are a lot of luxuries that don't need to be featured in the guest bedroom such as bathtubs and showers, but we do need to focus our attention on creating a very warm and welcoming bathroom design. We need too ensure that it features every element that a guest could possibly need or want.
In this project today, we are going to have a look at 12 amazing guest bathrooms and show you how you can achieve a neat and unusual design…
A guest bathroom with bright white tones, a wooden floor and a ceiling decorated in distinctive stone makes for a very appealing and classic design. Add a colourful painting to the wall to convert this space into a modern and attractive space.
The solution always lies in simplicity.
This design, by professionals BO6 is the best option because it doesn't feature any of the chaos that usually comes with small bathrooms. It also makes it much easier to clean when you're expecting guests.
This is a very organised and elegant room as well thanks to the timber cladding and the inner wall rack. Add some books or magazines for a bit of decor and a bit of function all at the same time.
Make a little cavity or niche in the bathroom wall where you can put your washing machine. This can work for both the master bathroom or the guest bathroom, saving space! It also helps to keep the cables and pipes neatly out of sight so you can't see the connections.
This design is also great because it protects the electronics from any leaking water, avoiding damage or danger.
Take advantage of the angles created by a bathroom sink, placing a cupboard, drawers or shelves underneath it. This will help to keep soap, bath salts, shampoo, towels and other items neatly out of sight.
Converting one of the walls in the bathroom into a beautiful painting with ceramic tiles or wallpaper gives this space a joyful look and feel packed with vitality.
In a small bathroom like this, you'd be totally distracted from the size and you'd feel right at home!
There is no doubt that the classic designs of black and white create a very elegant and appealing look and feel, especially if the floor is adorned with mosaics of the same two-colour style. This is very professional and sleek!
A ladder adds a very innovative design to the bathroom as well as an unforgettable memory for guests and visitors.
Use a small ladder to hang towels, store magazines or add hanging decor to the room. This is the ultimate personal and modern touch!
As we spoke about earlier, a little bit of colour can completely transform a bathroom from the traditional to the modern.
Another way you can introduce colours into a bathroom is to add a very bold or bright piece of furniture, such as a dressing table or side table.
In this design, we can see how yellow is very striking against the white background.
Baskets introduce natural wood into the design of a small bathroom, but they also double up as a functional item. They create the ideal place for storing all sorts of items.
As we can see in this image, the wicker basket creates the perfect touch to the bathroom while maintaining order in this space.
Your attention to detail can really reflect the love that you have your home (and your guests), bringing character and elegance to this little room.
In this room, we can see how it's the little details such as the acrylic magazine holder and towel holder underneath the sink change the entire design of the room.
The lighting underneath the sink also makes for a very stylish, warm and inviting look and feel.
Your bathroom shelves or storage solutions don't have to be boring!
In this design, we can see how they can actually enhance the design and decor of the room, while keeping that bathroom items neatly arrange.
Tip: Add some candles and plush towels to your guest bathroom to make this space seem like a luxury hotel facility for guests!
In this image, we can see how the vases of flowers bring a subtle, natural and decorative twist to the bathroom design, which is very striking. This tip works well in any room in the house and is a must!
Add a mirror to your bathroom too, so that guests can see what they are doing when they reapply their lipstick or fix their hair.
