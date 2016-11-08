Your browser is out-of-date.

12 bright ideas every kitchen needs

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Mediterranean Style, Rencraft Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is the centre of the home, especially if you consider yourself an amateur chef that enjoys catching up on the latest creative exploits of Ramsey and the like. With that in mind, we are taking a look at 12 practical and functional kitchen necessities to make storage easier and cooking more efficient. These kitchen items will make your home instantly more attractive, cosy and friendly—so let's take a look at the fantastic modern kitchen ideas and options that are available!

1. Hidden workspace

Reforma de Apartamento, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores

If your kitchen counter area is limited, you may want to consider then extendable workspace for your kitchen. It looks like just another drawer when closed, but it’s a great feature to consider.

2. Kitchen island

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

A kitchen island is a great way to add some extra storage and usable workspace into your kitchen. It’s practical and elegant, especially in a spacious kitchen.

3. Hanging storage

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

An industrial kitchen, or a kitchen with a somewhat rustic ambiance, would not be complete without the addition of some hanging storage for your pots and pans. It’s an authentic effect for a simple kitchen with limited space.

4. Ceiling bar

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Here’s another look at a professionally inspired kitchen, with hanging storage for those pans and pots. Further to our previous points, it’s also a great idea to free up some cabinet space.

5. Pantry type shelves

ANTRASIT MUTFAK, Ada Ahşap Ada Ahşap Modern kitchen
Ada Ahşap

Ada Ahşap
Ada Ahşap
Ada Ahşap

These drawer-like shelves are great for storing items usually found in those hard to reach places. In this case you can simply pull out the drawer and access the items, and with the steel basket front, you won’t have to worry about them falling onto the floor.

6. Storage drawers for pots and crockery

50.2cm pull-out organiser simplehuman KitchenStorage
simplehuman

50.2cm pull-out organiser

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

These three baskets in separate rows are a great addition to a modern kitchen. They allow appliances, pots and pans to be stored in a simple and efficient manner, keeping clutter well out of the way.

7. Wall shelving

CASA FOTOMÁTICA, ESTUDIO MYGA ESTUDIO MYGA Industrial style kitchen
ESTUDIO MYGA

ESTUDIO MYGA
ESTUDIO MYGA
ESTUDIO MYGA

An underutilised blank wall in the home can become a stylish shelving option for your kitchen. Interior designers often opt for this style of storage, making use of a narrow corridor, or perhaps the pantry.

8. Brilliant backlight

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet Lisa Melvin Design KitchenStorage
Lisa Melvin Design

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

It’s amazing how brilliant illumination can have a gorgeous effect on a kitchen, opt for some LED strips to highlight the crystal or your tumblers and glasses, for example. 

9. Functional cabinets

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lewis Alderson

Surrey kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Cabinet doors are an awesome way to get hide the small shelves filled with herbs and spices, or even utensils.

10. Keep clutter to a minimum

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

One way to keep your kitchen looking sharp is to hide all your clutter in one cabinet. So opt for cabinet doors such as these, they look stylish and keep your countertops clear and tidy.

11. Tap choice

Modern Wooden House (Modern Ahşap Ev), Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Modern kitchen
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

A spiral hand tap is great way to make your kitchen look professional, while making washing up a lot easier. Replace your old faucet for this fancy one, a perfect fit for a minimalist kitchen.

12. Blackboard

İNDEKSA ÖRNEK DAİRE ÇALIŞMASI, İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. Modern kitchen
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

A blackboard can add that sense of fantasy and charm to a boring kitchen décor. Think of it as a way to keep track of that shopping list or meeting reminders. It's also an excellent idea to keep the kids occupied. If you thought these kitchen ideas were helpful, here are: 27 smart and low-cost ideas for your small kitchen.

Which kitchen necessities are you considering?

