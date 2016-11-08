The rustic home full of ideas you'll want to copy

When it comes to conversions, barns can be quite tricky – and with good reason. Transforming a structure that was never intended to house a family into a modern and comfy home most certainly requires a lot of skill, a keen knowledge of architecture, and artistic vision.
Luckily, the conversion we are witnessing today has a happy ending – and a stylish one. What started out as two adjacent barn buildings ended as a single family house. Thanks to the ingeniousness of the creators in charge, Hudson Architects, the character and charm of the original structure(s) was successfully translated into the new living spaces, albeit in a more modern form and look.
Let’s take a look at this very unique creation.
Nobody will blame you for thinking that you are looking at a regular old farm barn. It’s only upon closer inspection that you can witness the beauty and tradition of the original structure that has now been interwoven into the new, more modern design.
A fantastically spacious outdoor area has been added for entertaining purposes, which flows so deliciously well with the dark slate-coloured cladding of the façade. And don’t overlook the pristinely manicured shrubs and garden touches that add some lushness to the contemporary creation.
Bet you didn’t expect to see such lavish style upon seeing the interiors! With such a vast and impressive sleeping space and the en-suite bathroom that looks quite delectable, this modern conversion becomes even more fascinating.
Our favourite piece in here? Undoubtedly those rustic ceiling beams, which are delightful throwbacks to the original barn structures.
The physical size of the barn’s legroom and height ensures spacious rooms, while the choice in furnishings and décor presents a cosy and charming ambience. We just love the neutral and earthy colour scheme of the interiors, which make the select bright colours (seen in the sofas, most notably) pop out even more.
What a stunning combination between beauty and boldness.
In case you're searching for top-notch interior designers to help you achieve that elegant look, take a look at our range here on homify.
The open-plan kitchen and dining room are also treated to an expansive space, enjoying an impressive height that is definitely large enough to accommodate a full second floor/loft area.
However, the architects opted to include only a walkway above the ground floor, keeping the majority of the vertical space open and adding to the house’s majestic presence.
Notice how striking the rustic surfaces (i.e. ceiling beams) contrast with the new and modern elements, like the lighting.
From the kitchen’s perspective, we can easily see the huge walkway above the cooking space, which not only offers a way to move around the upper level of the home, but also segments the kitchen and gives it an open yet welcoming ambience.
And how about that kitchen’s size? A colossal kitchen island is paired with a smaller one, as well as a wall of contrasting black joinery. The new flooring has been treated to a crisp off-white tone that matches the shade of the cooking space, and delivers a 21st century aesthetic.
Staircases can be quite tricky when it comes to barn conversions, and architects always opt for one of two options: making it a feature, or hiding it discreetly yet stylishly. This house opted for the latter, offering an area that is wonderfully simple, yet no less beautiful.
The light wooden floorboards appear to rise out of the floor and continue upwards, spiralling around the wall as they ascend to the upper level.
We need to take one last look at the barn’s exterior surface, just to drive home the fact of how powerful this modern conversion truly is. But even though the interior surfaces offer so much contemporary beauty and modern style, it is still somewhat refreshing to see how the structure’s exterior volume acts in a symbiotic way with nature and the landscape that surrounds it.
A renovation that has genuinely taken us by surprise!
