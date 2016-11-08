The rustic home full of ideas you'll want to copy

When it comes to conversions, barns can be quite tricky – and with good reason. Transforming a structure that was never intended to house a family into a modern and comfy home most certainly requires a lot of skill, a keen knowledge of architecture, and artistic vision.

Luckily, the conversion we are witnessing today has a happy ending – and a stylish one. What started out as two adjacent barn buildings ended as a single family house. Thanks to the ingeniousness of the creators in charge, Hudson Architects, the character and charm of the original structure(s) was successfully translated into the new living spaces, albeit in a more modern form and look.

Let’s take a look at this very unique creation.