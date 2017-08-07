Your browser is out-of-date.

​21 pictures of beautiful bedrooms

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Scandinavian style bedroom Wood White
Loading admin actions …

Here on homify, we are all about enhancing your home’s beauty, whether it’s the space where you eat, cook, work, or sleep. And today we are focusing on the most private and intimate space in any home – the bedroom.

Whether you are a lover of all things contemporary, or prefer your interior design style to be more rustic, we have gathered 22 bedroom ideas that are sure to inspire your inner creativity. From wallpaper and scatter cushions to rugs and lighting ideas, let’s take a look at some beautiful tips to style up your bedroom design. 

Who knows – it just might improve the quality of your sleep and dreams too…

1. Want that soft underfoot feeling? This plush rug ought to do it!

Residência em Ibirité / MG, Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores Modern style bedroom
Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Isabella Magalhães Arquitetura & Interiores

2. Want a focal piece in your bedroom? Then we recommend an eye-catching headboard.

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

3. On the other hand, a beautifully painted/designed wall can also serve as a striking focal piece in your bedroom.

Folk Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,folk,birds,flowers,slavic
Pixers
Pixers

4. We just love how these earth tones add charm and warmth to the neutral colour scheme.

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern style bedroom
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

5. Don’t underestimate the power of potted plants in the bedroom – they add lush freshness while also cleansing the air.

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

6. Fancy some motifs? How about bringing in beautiful pattern via your scatter cushions and rug?

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

7. We think this bedroom certainly would not have been the same without that striking wall art. What would it look like in your bedroom?

Теплый модерн с очаровательной детской, Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Modern style bedroom
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio

8. Storage capacity is important, like a stylish ottoman in front of the bed that also presents seating space.

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

9. We just love colours that contrast, like this sea-foam green and canary yellow.

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern style bedroom
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

10. No space for side tables? Opt for hanging ceiling lights.

Reforma de Moderno Atico en Villanueva , Ines Benavides Ines Benavides Modern style bedroom
Ines Benavides
Ines Benavides

11. You can never go wrong with the monochrome look, especially when bringing in elegant patterns.

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

12. How about shades of blue for a cool, nautical vibe?

Солнечный интерьер для квартиры у моря , Bellarte interior studio Bellarte interior studio Mediterranean style bedroom Turquoise
Bellarte interior studio
Bellarte interior studio

13. If an Asian-inspired style is more to your liking, then we recommend this stunner above.

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Asian style bedroom
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design

14. Don’t you just love the exceptional touch of that wall mural behind the bed? No headboard required!

Oriental Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bedroom
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

15. Black-and-white photographs always look so chic, so why not add that elegance to your dream space?

Five o'clock - projekt wnętrza apartamentu w Warszawie, ArtCore Design ArtCore Design Classic style bedroom
ArtCore Design
ArtCore Design

16. Soft neutrals and lots of textiles offset deliciously with the rustic timber in this beautiful bedroom.

Villa Vittoni, Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer Rustic style bedroom
Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer
Vittorio Bonapace 3D Artist and Interior Designer

17. Don’t overlook your lighting – you can even opt for some funky fixtures for a “wow” factor.

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Scandinavian style bedroom Wood White
Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva

18. An entire bedroom in yellow is too much, but these pops of sunshine colours are just perfect.

Casa Borba, Spacemakers Spacemakers Modern style bedroom
Spacemakers
Spacemakers

19. Speaking of plush, be sure to include layers of cushions and throws/blankets to soften up your bedroom’s vibe.

CASA EN LLÍVIA: MINIMALISMO Y CALIDEZ, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimalist bedroom
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

20. Alternate your scatter cushions with cool/hot tones each season—a quick and cheap style change!

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style bedroom
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

21. Just see how that natural green of the rug and cushions mimics the lush landscape outside.

House Serengeti , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Don’t leave the youngsters behind – check out these: Awesome bedroom ideas for the kids.

​The amazingly grand family home in Johannesburg
Which ideas will you be trying out in your bedroom back home?

