The cosy family dream home that you'll wish was yours

When hearing the words “wooden cottage”, most of us would imagine a timber structure located in a rural setting somewhere. A lot of us might also envision a very simple layout without a lot of aesthetic quality or practical elements. Well, today’s homify 360° discovery couldn’t be further from that mindset, as this modern structure presents a strong dose of elegance and a multitude of clever, space-inducing touches.

Located in the middle of a lush forest in France, this unique abode treats its owners to two volumes with a whole lot of style and space for socialising and entertaining, perfect for both family time and spending quality time with the friends.

Let’s take a closer look…