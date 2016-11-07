The cosy family dream home that you'll wish was yours

When hearing the words “wooden cottage”, most of us would imagine a timber structure located in a rural setting somewhere. A lot of us might also envision a very simple layout without a lot of aesthetic quality or practical elements. Well, today’s homify 360° discovery couldn’t be further from that mindset, as this modern structure presents a strong dose of elegance and a multitude of clever, space-inducing touches.
Located in the middle of a lush forest in France, this unique abode treats its owners to two volumes with a whole lot of style and space for socialising and entertaining, perfect for both family time and spending quality time with the friends.
Let’s take a closer look…
We just couldn’t contain ourselves, which is why we had to start our tour at the back – just take a look at that fantastic terrace! So spacious, so charming, so elegantly lit up. A timber deck conjures up a striking spot for exterior dining and socialising, with a lush forest providing the perfect backdrop.
But wait, there’s more…
A swimming pool is included in this stunning package, which means that fabulous wooden deck is meant for lounging by the pool and sunbathing as well.
Everything about this wooden house just seems so perfect: the pitched roof; the spacious terraces; the natural surroundings. But it’s our opinion that this structure’s real potential comes to life only after dusk, when all lighting fixtures are turned on and the house is flooded with a warm and unique glow of charm and stylishness.
The light theme is carried through successfully to the interiors. Notice the open-plan dining room and kitchen cast in clean and tranquil tones of whites, creams, and light beiges. And don’t overlook the superb amount of natural lighting flooding through those stunning glass doors and windows.
Seeing as timber did such a great job on the façade, it was the obvious choice to continue its successful streak on the inside. That’s why the majority of the interior surfaces are clad in timber as well: the dining table, chairs, kitchen cabinetry, staircase, etc.
Instead of turning the top floor/attic space into a storage area, it was transformed into a cosy guest room, complete with a table that is perfect for a range of activities, from dining and working to building puzzles or playing board games.
Thanks to the inclusion of windows, the inhabitants of this space get a unique view of the surrounding landscape and the interior rooms below.
Of course to really make the top living space that extra special, a separate bathroom had to be included. And we just love the look of it! Light timbers mixed with soft neutrals adorn the entire space in a delightful glow.
Natural lighting, storage capacities, reflective surfaces, a spot of bright colour for style and detail – yup, it would seem all the successful touches have been included!
The open and airy design scheme continues into the main bedroom, located on the ground floor. Expertly decorated in the Scandinavian design style, the bedroom flaunts a clean and open look that helps to make the room look oh-so spacious and welcoming.
An en-suite bathroom has been included, and from the looks of it, it presents the same clean and neutral style. Let’s check it out anyway, just to be certain…
In addition to the soft-neutral look, the bathroom has also been blessed with a beautiful layout and adequate storage units – just see those light timber cabinetry that present ample hiding spaces for a multitude of bathroom necessities.
Oversized tiles in soft sand tones ensure a bit of pattern on the floor and focal wall, contrasting quite pleasingly with the timber floorboards that adorn the rest of the house.
Wouldn’t this house make the perfect spot for weekend breakaways from the city’s hustle and bustle? We think so too!
