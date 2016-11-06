​The home that is so clever with space & style

We all know the allure and charm that is Paris, France. Whether you call it “the city of love” out of habit or experience, there is no denying its unique appeal that it has to so many people worldwide.

However, sometimes the dream doesn’t match the reality, and it is only when you set foot in this European stunner that you realise just how crowded it truly is – which of course is not ideal for its inhabitants. But fear not, for space-saving abodes are plentiful, and we are about to discover one of them right here on homify 360°.

A charming Parisian apartment which takes up no more than 30 m² is on the agenda today. But in addition to its space-saving abilities, it also offers up striking materials, eye-catching colours, and fabulous furniture- and décor pieces.

Want to see?