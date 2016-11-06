​The home that is so clever with space & style

We all know the allure and charm that is Paris, France. Whether you call it “the city of love” out of habit or experience, there is no denying its unique appeal that it has to so many people worldwide.
However, sometimes the dream doesn’t match the reality, and it is only when you set foot in this European stunner that you realise just how crowded it truly is – which of course is not ideal for its inhabitants. But fear not, for space-saving abodes are plentiful, and we are about to discover one of them right here on homify 360°.
A charming Parisian apartment which takes up no more than 30 m² is on the agenda today. But in addition to its space-saving abilities, it also offers up striking materials, eye-catching colours, and fabulous furniture- and décor pieces.
Want to see?
Upon first entrance we can immediately distinguish one of the main space-saving elements included in here: the open-plan layout, where the living room and kitchen flow seamlessly into one another.
Throw in light neutrals and generous windows that allow fantastic natural light to flow indoors, and we have completely forgotten all about the 30 m².
Notice the modern but sober décor elements which add a contemporary vibe to the space without being too overwhelming.
Rounding the kitchen corner, we catch a glimpse of another space which shares the open-plan layout: the bedroom! This is truly an exceptional discovery, for the bedroom is a private and intimate space which is usually hidden away down a hallway or around a corner behind a door.
However, our Parisian designers are also aware of the bedroom’s requirement for privacy, which is why curtains are being used to cleverly divide the sleeping- and living spaces from each other.
A much quicker and better (and less “permanent”) option than walls, don’t you agree?
In addition to the curtains, colours have also been used to distinguish the spaces from each other. Notice the royal blues adorning both a focal wall and scatter cushions, adding a cool and calm vibe to the sleeping space.
Industrial-style lights provide a contemporary feel, while the recessed wall shelves (cutely located in a niche setting) offer up lovely storage options without taking up any floor space whatsoever.
Taking a step back to reveal how everything fits together, it is clear just how cleverly this apartment’s space has been utilised. Whether it’s the kitchen cabinetry, the bedroom shelving, or the room separators, every single element has been cleverly thought out to add both style and functionality to the space.
And we must say that, regardless of the limited space, the designers did not disappoint in terms of style and décor. Everything, from lighting to bed sheets, looks brand new and of top quality!
In addition to the clever storage tricks and space-dividing elements, special mention needs to go to the use of a light colour palette. Notice the walls, adorned in snow-white, have the minimum amount of art pieces. This helps enhance the visual spaciousness of the room, and even more so thanks to the bright light entering the apartment via the windows.
Thankfully, the designers have opted for the right amount of texture and pattern to keep everything from looking bland, ensuring a neat, cosy, and most stylish living space.
We have time for a quick look at the bathroom, which also skilfully delivers the style goods.
The elongated sink ensures ample space for two people, while the neutral colour palette keeps the small room visually spacious.
And just notice the charming wall tiles, echoing the same design of the kitchen backsplash we saw earlier – a bit of detail never hurt anyone, even in the smallest of spaces!
For more bathroom-beauty tips, see these: 10 easy ideas for an impressive bathroom.