Your bedroom is one of the most important rooms in your house. It's a peaceful haven, where you come to relax after a long day. It's also a space where you can be yourself, surrounded by your favourite things.

Perhaps your bedroom design is looking a little bit tired or maybe you don't feel very inspired in this room anymore. It could be time for a revamp!

But revamps can be costly and take a lot of time—both of which may be quite scarce.

This is why today at homify, we are going to show you 15 great and affordable ideas for your bedroom. Based on top designs from expert professionals from around the world, these are not only going to help you give your bedroom a modern twist, but they will also assist you in creating your own little oasis.