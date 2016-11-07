Your browser is out-of-date.

15 great and affordable ideas for your bedroom

Leigh Leigh
Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Your bedroom is one of the most important rooms in your house. It's a peaceful haven, where you come to relax after a long day. It's also a space where you can be yourself, surrounded by your favourite things.

Perhaps your bedroom design is looking a little bit tired or maybe you don't feel very inspired in this room anymore. It could be time for a revamp!

But revamps can be costly and take a lot of time—both of which may be quite scarce. 

This is why today at homify, we are going to show you 15 great and affordable ideas for your bedroom. Based on top designs from expert professionals from around the world, these are not only going to help you give your bedroom a modern twist, but they will also assist you in creating your own little oasis.

1. Add a newly painted wooden palette behind the bed for a DIY headboard

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

2. Or you can use wooden cladding for the wall behind the bed to introduce a warm and rustic touch to the space

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

3. Invest in smart furniture so that you can create a more multi-functional bedroom area

Boys Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Minimalist bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Boys Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

4. Mix different raw materials including stone and wood to bring an earthy look and feel to the bedroom

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

5. Add some bright cushions and bold throws to your bed to inject some colour into the space

suíte master - vermelho, preto, branco, cinza e bege Mariana Von Kruger Modern style bedroom
Mariana Von Kruger

suíte master—vermelho, preto, branco, cinza e bege

Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger

6. Allow fresh air and sunshine to flow into the room as much as possible

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

morningside apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

7. Maximise the views and you'll create your own artwork out of the landscape

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

8. Add a beautiful chandelier to the roof for a luxurious element

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom Guest bedroom
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

9. A fresh vase of flowers will inject some natural and subtle beauty into any room

Guest Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Minimalist bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Guest Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

10. A plush rug brings a sense of comfort and warmth to a bedroom

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern style bedroom
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Let The Light In

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

11. A carefully selected piece of art can change the whole design of a room

Apartament muśnięty subtelnością Warszawa Wilanów - Tissu., TISSU Architecture TISSU Architecture Eclectic style bedroom
TISSU Architecture

TISSU Architecture
TISSU Architecture
TISSU Architecture

12. Invest in a canopy for your bed and you'll have a bedroom that looks like it comes out of a fairytale

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

13. Hide your open closet behind some curtains to create a neat and homely space

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

14. Go for a minimalist design, getting rid of anything that isn't functional or necessary in this space

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

15. Make the most of vertical space to create a spacious and trendy bedroom

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

If you liked this ideabook, you'll love this one on how to choose the perfect colours for your bedroom.

Will you be sprucing up your bedroom anytime soon?

