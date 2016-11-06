The 185sqm home packed with beauty and charm

Today, we are going to visit India where design professionals Ink Architecture have created a beautiful little oasis out of a 185 square metre home.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see just how stunning a small piece of architecture can be as well as how possible it is to full a home beauty and charm, no matter the size.
We will also how natural light can truly enhance a home as well as how style comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Your home can truly be a haven, packed with items and objects that are meaningful. It should make you happy and comfortable.
Let's take a look.
From the outside, we can see just how beautiful this home is with its contemporary flat roof that merges with a more traditional gable roof.
Already, we can see there's an abundance of glass throughout the facade. This allows natural light to flow into the home and it gives us a little peek into the interior space.
The white facade is very simple but quirky with a gorgeous stone floor that brings a beautiful rustic look and feel to the space.
A simple little table and chairs gives the family a lovely little space where they can enjoy the sunshine, fresh air or stars while a potted tree adds a natural form of decor to the exterior of the home.
The interior of the home is simply delightful with cream screed flooring, pale walls and touches of grey and blue throughout.
The touches of blue and grey bring texture, tone and personality to the home, especially the patterned cushions and plush rug.
Here we can see how a living room, kitchen and loft all exist in the same place, creating a wonderfully interactive space.
In this image, we also truly get a sense of how much of a role the natural light plays in the home, creating a warm and homely environment that's simply perfect.
In this image, we can see how everything you could possibly need is in this beautiful little home, including a kitchen bar and a television.
This is a home where you can read your book on the sofa, play board games with the family, cuddle up with your favourite film or host a cocktail party!
We can also truly see how the designers have made the most of vertical space, utilising the upper area of the home for a gorgeous loft. This can be used for an extra bedroom, a study area or even an extra living room.
In a small home, you have to make the most of every square inch available to you. You can't waste a single corner!
In this image, we can see how the designers have created a beautiful little bar area with a gorgeous wooden dresser. This is the perfect place for catching up with friends over cocktails or sharing stories over delicious snacks.
The natural light that flows into this space also changes the look and feel of this beautiful home, creating a very warm and inviting space.
The bedroom is an extension of the living area, separated only by a glass sliding door. This gives the feeling of space, while still allowing for privacy.
The designers have also ensured that there is plenty of storage space in this bedroom including shelves and cupboards. In a small home, this is a must! It keeps all personal items and objects neatly stored away so that only the most functional and necessary are present. You don't want to waste any time with clutter or chaos.
We end off our tour in the very stylish bathroom, which features grey cement walls and wooden floors. These are very earthy and natural materials, introducing a more raw and rustic design to the space.
The large glass window completely enhances this, allowing natural light to flow into the space and give the family panoramic views of the surrounds while they have their morning shower.
A little pot plant enhances the rustic tones, bringing a touch of the natural into the bathroom space. Paired with very modern and contemporary features and fittings, this is a one of a kind bathroom!
