The 185sqm home packed with beauty and charm

Today, we are going to visit India where design professionals Ink Architecture have created a beautiful little oasis out of a 185 square metre home.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see just how stunning a small piece of architecture can be as well as how possible it is to full a home beauty and charm, no matter the size.

We will also how natural light can truly enhance a home as well as how style comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Your home can truly be a haven, packed with items and objects that are meaningful. It should make you happy and comfortable.

Let's take a look.