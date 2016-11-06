Cheap but beautiful: a 67 square metre house

A rustic prefab home might not seem like a possibility, but the home in this homify 360 feature shows just how fantastic a home that is as affordable as a modern prefab option, but with rustic accents can be, especially when considering the eco-friendly design features and simplicity. The home may only be a compact 67 square metres in area, but it’s no doubt big on personality, character and style. In this virtual tour, we admire the exterior charm and interior delight that makes this elegant home an attractive option for prospective homeowners. Let’s just enjoy the contemporary prefabricated home that awaits our visit.
The welcoming entrance and terrace of this house has a warm and friendly country charm. The effect of the wooden doors and windows as well as inviting neutral hues of the exterior are a chic element to décor. The home has an elegant air that along with the white framed window sills is even more attractive and aesthetically appealing. This architecture is amazingly inspirational, and we cannot wait to see more!
This home has been built with rustic style elements in mind, the use of natural materials, simple décor and an interesting classic appearance is enhanced by the red tiled roof. The stone walls recreates a look of warmth and charm and adds a harmonious effect to this house, which can be enjoyed from any perspective. The architects of this lovely prefab home combined old fashioned elegance with modernity for a perfectly cosy exterior.
Although this home is a rustic inspired prefab structure, the solid wooden frame cannot go unnoticed. Think of the natural stone exterior as an attractive, country loving feature to make this charming cottage even more amazing. The covered terrace is welcoming and functional too, adding a marvellous detail to the exterior, but wait until you see the simplicity of the home interior, you’ll definitely love the effect.
As we enter this sensational modern home, we catch a glimpse of the wooden walls, an unmistakeable feature of a prefab home. The wooden walls have been painted white, while the wooden ceiling maintains its dark, natural hue of rustic detail and elegance. The home is practical in all regards whether as a temporary housing solution, or long term living space.
The atmosphere of this compact modern home is attractive, simple and functional, but with a traditional air of comfort and serenity. The wooden doors add a warm and cosy effect to the corridor of this prefab interior. And with 67-square metres, the home has been planned to perfection, creating more than enough space to enjoy the interior in style, and admire the harmony of the house in all its glory. The simple lines are something that makes this home truly fantastic, but we’ve come to the end of this Ideabook. How about: A beautiful but cosy home in Durban (with ideas to copy!)?