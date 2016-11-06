Your browser is out-of-date.

18 clever tricks to avoid wasting space in your home

Johannes van Graan
Casa Più Arredamenti
When it comes to small houses and flats, we all know the importance of getting clever with our limited legroom. Fortunately, it is not up to you to come forth with any cutting-edge ideas to help solve the problem of small space, as clever interior designers and architects that have come before us have comfortably paved the way for us and you.

And today we are sharing some of those findings with you! Whether it’s your choice of paint colours, interior doors, or storage ideas, we have searched high and low to find some of the best tricks to squeeze out every last bit of space in a small home (without sacrificing any of the style and visual aesthetics, of course).

Let’s see which ones could work best for you and your home…

1. Go with beige tones to keep your space feeling light, airy and open.

ASILE POPINCOURT 75011 PARIS , cristina velani
2. Mirrors can instantly double up on visual space.

Mirror Madame Ant
3. Heavy drapes can drown out that much-needed sunlight. We recommend thin curtains or blinds to make that room feel far larger.

Cafe Style Shutters for Bay Windows homify
4. Search for storage solutions that won’t take up too much space.

Office Storage West London Carpentry & Decoration
5. Ceiling beams (even painted ones) can make your ceiling become a star focal point.

A cottage of two halves, Forest Eyes Photography
6. Floor-to-ceiling shelves are ideal, as they make use of vertical space while offering storage solutions.

Storage homify
7. Re-use any outdoor space as an extra room, like turning a terrace into a bar.

Coeur D'Alene Residence, Uptic Studios
8. Open-plan layouts will help your spaces feel much bigger – thus, remove those walls if you can!

Open Plan Lounge Collective Works
9. Under-the-stairs storage spaces are heaven-sent – don’t neglect them.

Stairs shelving, Amelung - Craft and Design
10. If a loft space is possible, then go for it. Just imagine your own personal art studio at home!

Minimalistic Interior spaces ---Living room interiors Preetham Interior Designer
11. Replace solid walls with glazed panels to add visual space and keep the light flowing.

Villa Clamart, Mesdemoiselles Design
12. Likewise, sliding doors are also much better at helping with a flowing layout than walls.

CIRCUS STREET, GREENWICH E2 Architecture + Interiors
13. Ever thought of hanging curtains in the middle of a room to divide up the space?

Design Schiebegardinen | Schiebevorhänge | textile Raumtrenner, Bilderwelten
14. Open-fronted shelves offer a more relaxed and approachable storage solution when it comes to small kitchens.

Modern Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti
15. Let in as much natural light as you can, as it helps to expand the space. We recommend: a skylight!

Loft GK Architects Ltd
16. Room dividers, such as a bookcase, are perfect for adding storage without sacrificing any extra room.

Sala azul, Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores
17. Low furniture is another genius solution for small homes, tricking the eye into focusing on a room’s height instead of the limited floor space.

sofas ardi, mobles konik
18. Double-duty pieces, like a bed with built-in storage, are sneaky and stylish solutions for smaller homes.

'Adam' wooden bed with storage by Mobilstella homify
To free up even more space, we are going to be sharing with you 12 Clever Ideas For Storage – check it out!

A 25 square metre home built with a tiny budget
Which of these tips will you be trying out in your small space(s) back home?

