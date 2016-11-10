A beautiful family home so perfect you might have a heart attack

The kitchen is another neutral colour aspect of this home. The space has a minimalist appeal, with very little extra detail. The openness of this kitchen makes it a relaxing place to prepare and serve meals, and with the uncluttered design and layout, it's easy to keep neat and tidy.

The natural sunshine entering the home is another great element of the design, perhaps the central theme, as brings a cosy warmth to the house, ultimately making it a home.