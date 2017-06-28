DIY: 8 garages you can build yourself

The thought of building your own garage might sound like an unrealistic and overwhelming one, but with the right planning and a reasonable outlook, you'll find that there are plenty of solutions for those wanting something unique and simple.

The garage is not just that part of the home that houses and stores our vehicles, it's also a place for tools, garden equipment and all those little bits and pieces we aren't quite ready to let of yet. But, if you are currently parking in your driveway because you have no more space in the garage, or you don't have a garage at all, then we might just have the solutions you're looking for here.

Below you will find eight examples of affordable and easy to build garage options. The ideas are quick to plan, and provide you with that much desired, secure off street-parking solution. Sure, some of us don't actually need a garage, but then again—maybe we simply don't know what we're missing.