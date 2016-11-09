A beautiful stone home (with awesome ideas to copy!)

Today on homify 360, we visit an adorable, and super chic, rustic cottage with simple and serene features functioning as its main attraction. The textured stone walls make for an awesome sight, while the neutral colour decor is the perfect fit for this stylish mix up of country charm. Who wouldn't want to spend the weekend waking up to the sounds of nature in this classically cute house in the woods? What's better, is that there are so many farm style details to enjoy in this striking house, that we don't even know where to begin. The architects ensured old fashioned splendour, along with modern amenities for a contemporary, livable finish.