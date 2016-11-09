15 simple ideas that will make your entrance look beautiful

The entrance to the home is the first thing that our guests see when they visit us. This means that time and effort as well as creative ideas need to be considered to make your home entrance memorable. Via these 15 fantastic yet simple ideas to pretty-up the area, you'll surely find a few options that meet your needs, or simply tickle your fancy. Your house will be a welcoming attraction from all angles, so let’s get started!
The path that leads the way to this brilliant modern home is so charming, it’s a great way to add a unique effect of wonder to this modern home.
This main entrance is attractive and elegant, with very simple yet creative elements of detail. The clay pot is an excellent choice for an interesting effect, which adds vitality to the exterior.
The doormat at the entrance of the home is a must-have item to ensure that your floors remains clean, neat and tidy. It doesn’t have to impact on the look of your entrance in a major way, so opt for a subtle option.
Pot plants are an awesome way to add vibrancy and elegance to a modern home if you're looking to avoid a colourful décor scheme.
A water feature at the front of the home is a great way to make the entrance more interesting and welcoming, so if you have a quirky personality, this may just be the fabulous detail you’ve been looking for.
While art and sculptures are a wonderful way to make a statement in your home, adding this feature to the exterior is a great way for a beautiful and interesting detail that has an aesthetic appeal too—and not just to those lucky enough to come inside.
This well-groomed entrance makes an amazing impression, via simplicity. And by keeping it minimalist and tidy, you won’t need much extra maintenance.
Wooden frames and a wooden door creates a great rustic inspired look for a modern home, as depicted here. So bear that in mind when you’re thinking about a makeover.
If you’re one for drama, then a lovely entrance with gorgeous colours and shapes may just be the perfect choice for you.
Interior designers and architects recommend adding elements that you are interested in to the interior and exterior of your home. And these gorgeous vases are a superb choice to make your entrance unique and attractive.
The dimensions of this entrance are compact and limited, but that doesn’t mean it doesn't look interesting. A quirky door with neutral colour décor makes the effect amazing.
This design is a picture perfect idea for this stylish traditional home.
Colour is a key aspect in making your home look sensational—if that's the style you're into. A stunning tint of blue, along with textured walls, adds a funky vibe to a rustic exterior.
This entrance is simple, with very few colours, embellishments and details. It’s the minimalism of the décor that makes it attractive and tidy.
Some floral arrangements and cute potted plants combine for a welcoming and interesting effect of friendliness at any home entrance.