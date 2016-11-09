Your browser is out-of-date.

15 simple ideas that will make your entrance look beautiful

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Hacienda Chaká, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style window and door
Loading admin actions …

The entrance to the home is the first thing that our guests see when they visit us. This means that time and effort as well as creative ideas need to be considered to make your home entrance memorable. Via these 15 fantastic yet simple ideas to pretty-up the area, you'll surely find a few options that meet your needs, or simply tickle your fancy. Your house will be a welcoming attraction from all angles, so let’s get started!

1. Pathway

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

The path that leads the way to this brilliant modern home is so charming, it’s a great way to add a unique effect of wonder to this modern home.

2. A bit of detail

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Patios Stone Grey
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

This main entrance is attractive and elegant, with very simple yet creative elements of detail. The clay pot is an excellent choice for an interesting effect, which adds vitality to the exterior.

3. The doormat

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style window and door Solid Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

The doormat at the entrance of the home is a must-have item to ensure that your floors remains clean, neat and tidy. It doesn’t have to impact on the look of your entrance in a major way, so opt for a subtle option.

4. Pot plants

CASA ZAGO, ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado Minimal style window and door Aluminium/Zinc Grey
ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado

ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado
ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado
ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado

Pot plants are an awesome way to add vibrancy and elegance to a modern home if you're looking to avoid a colourful décor scheme.

5. Water feature

Hacienda Chaká, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style window and door
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

A water feature at the front of the home is a great way to make the entrance more interesting and welcoming, so if you have a quirky personality, this may just be the fabulous detail you’ve been looking for.

6. An artistic touch

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

While art and sculptures are a wonderful way to make a statement in your home, adding this feature to the exterior is a great way for a beautiful and interesting detail that has an aesthetic appeal too—and not just to those lucky enough to come inside.

7. Neat and tidy

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

This well-groomed entrance makes an amazing impression, via simplicity. And by keeping it minimalist and tidy, you won’t need much extra maintenance.

8. Wooden doors

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Wooden frames and a wooden door creates a great rustic inspired look for a modern home, as depicted here. So bear that in mind when you’re thinking about a makeover.

9. Some creativity

音楽家の家「Casa Felice」, ユミラ建築設計室 ユミラ建築設計室 Modern windows & doors
ユミラ建築設計室

ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室

If you’re one for drama, then a lovely entrance with gorgeous colours and shapes may just be the perfect choice for you.

10. Personal touch

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Interior designers and architects recommend adding elements that you are interested in to the interior and exterior of your home. And these gorgeous vases are a superb choice to make your entrance unique and attractive.

11. Narrow corridor

Roland Gardens , BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern windows & doors
BTL Property LTD

Roland Gardens

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

The dimensions of this entrance are compact and limited, but that doesn’t mean it doesn't look interesting. A quirky door with neutral colour décor makes the effect amazing.

12. Some familiarity

A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Mediterranean style windows & doors
08023 Architects

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

This design is a picture perfect idea for this stylish traditional home.

13. Peculiar colours

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Country style windows & doors
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Colour is a key aspect in making your home look sensational—if that's the style you're into. A stunning tint of blue, along with textured walls, adds a funky vibe to a rustic exterior.

14. Modern contour

ELK Effizienzhaus 220 , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern windows & doors
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

This entrance is simple, with very few colours, embellishments and details. It’s the minimalism of the décor that makes it attractive and tidy.

15. Pretty potplants

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Some floral arrangements and cute potted plants combine for a welcoming and interesting effect of friendliness at any home entrance. If you are looking for ideas to spruce up your exterior, then take a look at these: 4 modern houses (with plans) that you will love.

​The bright little home perfect for a small family
How have you added style to your home entrance?

